Shraddha Kapoor And Aditya Roy Kapur Starrer 'OK Jaanu's' Title Track BTS; WATCH

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the A-listed actors in Bollywood today. Having spent a decade in the movie industry, Shraddha Kapoor has worked with some great actors and moviemakers. In 2017, Shraddha Kapoor played the lead character in Shaad Ali’s OK Jaanu, alongside Aditya Roy Kapoor. Naseeruddin Shah also played the lead character in the movie. OK Jaanu did well at the theatres. Not only did the youth love the movie but also the songs of the movie were loved. Here are some behind the scenes from the title song of the movie, OK Jaanu. Read ahead to know:

Also Read | Housefull 4 Is Rana Dagubatti's First Comedy Film In Bollywood

OK Jaanu title track BTS

OK Jaanu is the title track from the movie OK Jaanu. The song is sung by A. R. Rahman and Srinidhi Venkatesh. The lyrics of the song are penned by Gulzar. A. R. Rahman is also the music director of the song.

Also Read | Rafael Nadal Interacts With Fans On Instagram After US Open Win

In the video, lead actor of the movie, Shraddha Kapoor is seen saying that as they started shooting for the song the entire cast and crew of the movie became energetic and excited about the shooting. The lead actor of the movie, Aditya Roy Kapur is also seen saying that the two actors rode all around Marine Drive (South Mumbai) and took some 50 chakkars (rounds) of the place, during the shooting of the song. The actor said that basically, the two have been riding all around town (South Mumbai) which is where their characters live in the movie. He said that in the movie, the two are from outside the city and are amazed by the things in Mumbai. Aditya Roy Kapur said that as far as the shooting of the movie is concerned, it was spread out over many days.

Also Read | "Salman Khan Has A Bad Habit," Says Director Ali Abbas Zafar

Ravi K Chandran, the cinematographer of the song is seen saying that every day at around 4:30 or 5 in the morning they start riding the bike and see how the scene follows. Aditya Roy Kapur said that while shooting with Shaad Ali (director), one has to be on their toes, to which Shraddha Kapoor added that he would randomly ask them to start shooting for the title track anywhere. Aditya Roy Kapur said that the OK Jaanu title track costumes would always be hanging in their vans because at any point they would be asked to start shooting for the scene.

Also Read | Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship Release Date And First Look Out Now

About OK Jaanu

OK Jaanu is a Shaad Ali directorial, starring Shraddha Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Naseeruddin Shah as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around Adi and Tara who come to Mumbai in order to pursue their dreams. The two fall in love with each other and everything goes well until their love starts to come in the way of their career.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.