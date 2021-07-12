Shreya Ghoshal Completes 19 Years In Bollywood, Thanks Sanjay Leela Bhansali For 'Devdas'

With Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic romantic drama movie Devdas completing 19 years, singer Shreya Ghoshal also completed 19 years in Bollywood. Goshal made her playback singing debut through the movie when she was just 16 years old. The singer took to her Instagram and celebrated as she achieved the milestone. In her post, she also thanked Sanjay Leela Bhansali for believing in her.

Shreya Ghoshal completes 19 years in Bollywood

Shreya Ghoshal took to her Instagram to celebrate 19 years of the movie Devdas as well as her debut in Bollywood. The singer shared posters of the movie and thanked Sanjay Leela Bhansali for believing in her when she was just 16 years old. Ghoshal in her caption wrote, "9 years ago on this day I made my debut in Hindi Films in the iconic film #Devdas It’s still vivid in my memories the magical years of the making of the music. Always grateful to #SanjayLeelaBhansali sir for believing in that 16-year-old girl. And my parents for being there days and nights with me to make me into what I am today."

Shreya Ghoshal was just 16 when she made her debut in Bollywood through the movie Devdas. Ghoshal caught the attention of director Sanjay Leela Bhansali when she participated in the 75th children's special episode of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. The singer sang five songs in the film, namely, Silsila Ye Chaahat Ka, Bairi Piya, Chalak Chalak, Morey Piya, and Dola Re Dola with several established singers such as Kavita Krishnamurthy, Udit Narayan, and more. Shreya got her first Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer for Dola Re and a National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer for Bairi Piya. In the movie, she voiced Paro, the lead female character of Devdas, who was portrayed by Aishwarya Rai.

Shreya Ghoshal welcomes her first child

Shreya Ghoshal recently welcomed her first child, a baby boy with her husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya. The singer took to her Instagram and shared a picture with her husband and son and wrote "Introducing- ‘Devyaan Mukhopadhyaya’

He arrived on 22nd May and changed our lives forever. In that first glimpse as he was born he filled our hearts with a kind of love, only a mother & a father can feel for their child. Pure uncontrollable overwhelming love. It is still feeling like a dream @shiladitya and I are so grateful for this beautiful gift of life."

Image: Shreya Ghoshal's Instagram

