Shriya Pilgaonkar Talks About Her Character In 'Haathi Mere Saathi', Calls It 'brave'

Actor Shriya Pilgaonkar, who is currently gearing up for her upcoming drama film Haathi Mere Saathi, recently revealed details about her character in the film. Playing the lead role, the actor revealed that she will be seen playing a reporter named Vaishnavi in this upcoming project. Sharing the details with the Free Press Journal, Shriya Pilgaonkar shared that her character Vaishnavi goes against all the odds and decides to support Rana Daggubati’s character, Baldev, in his fight for justice for elephants.

Talking further about her role, Shriya said that her character is in a place where she is pressured to report in a certain way, seemingly tampering with the actual situation. Pilgaonkar added that she loves the fact that her character is a brave girl. The star also shared that she decides not to be intimidated and helps Rana Daggubati’s character in his fight for justice.

When the portal asked Shriya Pilgaonkar what was her takeaway from her character in Haathi Mere Saathi, the actor said that she learnt that when one is starting off in any field they don’t feel that they are in a position to change things. She further added that, however, when one finds the courage, they feel empowered that they can be the one to make the first step to change. Shriya also stated that sometimes it is our own determination that enables us to take the decision. The actor shared that the beauty of being an actor is every character they play makes them learn something and ask certain questions to themselves.

'Haathi Mere Saathi' plot

Helmed by Prabu Solomon, the drama fantasy film is all set to release on March 26, Friday. Haathi Mere Saathi cast ensemble features Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rana Daggubati, Pulkit Samrat, Zoya Hussain, Paras Arora, Mritunjoy Dev Nath, Rajiv Kachroo, Rajesh Dubeay and Abudhar Al Hassan. Haathi Mere Saathi plot follows an incredibly inspiring story based on the thrilling fight between man vs nature to save the elephants. This film is also simultaneously shot in Tamil as Kaadan and in Telugu as Aranya with different cast members.