Shriya Saran Wishes Speedy Recovery To Big B; Says 'You Are An Actor Par Excellence"

Shriya Saran recently took to Instagram to share a picture with Amitabh Bachchan wishing him speedy recovery. In this picture, Amitabh Bachchan is seen making a pout face with Shriya Saran for a selfie. The duo is seen on the sets of a reality show.

Shriya Saran also shared a heartfelt note for Amitabh Bachchan. Her note read, “Get well soon @amitabhbachchan sir....I met you years ago....you were shooting for khuda gavah....I was a kid,you were a star and will always be one 🌟....” She also mentioned about her family being the biggest fan of Amitabh Bachchan because of his humbleness. Shriya Saran addressed Amitabh Bachchan as an actor par excellence and said that she has always enjoyed, loved, appreciated and admired his work. Wishing him a speedy recovery, she wrote, “Get Well Soon Sir....speedy recovery to you, your family and all your loved ones....One day hopefully I will get to work with You soon....that would be so so so Cool.”

Amitabh Bachchan and other family members tested positive of COVID-19

Amitabh Bachchan on July 11, 2020, informed that he had tested positive for COVID-19. The actor made the announcement on Twitter and has been admitted to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai. On July 11, 2020, Abhishek also confirmed that Aishwarya and Aaradhya had also tested positive for coronavirus and that his mother Jaya Bachchan and the other members of the family (sister Shweta Bachchan and her children Navya and Agastya) had tested negative. He informed that Aishwarya and Aaradhya will self-quarantine at home, while they will be hospitalised as per the instructions of the doctors.

Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020

Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive. They will be self quarantining at home. The BMC has been updated of their situation and are doing the needful.The rest of the family including my Mother have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 12, 2020

The Nanavati Hospital had informed that Big B is stable and responding well to treatment, and had a good night’s sleep. The authorities reportedly claimed that Bachchan himself will be updating his fans the status of his health via a 'Medical Bulletin'. However, his tweet on Sunday was the only update he shared.

The BMC has sealed the four bungalows of the family, Jalsa, Pratiksha, Janak and Vatsa. Videos of the bungalows being sanitised also surfaced on social media, apart from them declaring it as a ‘containment zone’ and pasting the notice at the gate.

