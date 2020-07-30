Shruti Haasan Opens Up About The Advice Dad Kamal Haasan Shared For Her Role In 'Yaara'

Shruti Haasan recently talked about how her dad helped her out in acing her role in the movie Yaara in an interview with a media outlet. She also mentioned how thrilled she was that the movie was finally releasing. Read ahead to know exactly what the actor said and advice she received from Kamal Haasan.

Shruti Hassan started off by mentioning she was very excited about the launch of the movie. She added she was also happy that the film looked 'fresh'. Shruti went into the details pertaining to the movie and mentioned that the story is set in the 1970s.

Shruti then started talking about how it was easy for her to play the part of a 20-something but she needed a bit of help when it came to acting out her older role. This is when the actor turned to her dad Kamal Haasan for advice. Her dad pointed out to the actor that apart from delivering a good performance, make-up was also very important. Kamal Haasan mentioned that make-up played a crucial role to look convincing as an old person.

Shruti mentioned how her dad suggested that she pull out pictures of him and her mother when they were in their 50s. The actor also added how her father advised her to look at their faces and use them as a reference point. It also aided the make-up artist in not going overboard with the make-up. Shruti also stated in the interview how this was the only time when her dad had helped her out professionally.

About Yaara on Zee5

Tigmanshu Dhulia's Yaara is going to release on ZEE5 today. The movie stars Shruti Haasan, Vidyut Jammwal, Amit Sadh and Vijay Varma. The film is an adaptation of the French film Les Lyonnais (2011) and the script revolves around four friends and how they live their lives. Viewers will be able to see the friends transition from their early twenties to their late fifties and all the ups and downs faced by them as well. The movie is highly anticipated as per reports.

