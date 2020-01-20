The Debate
Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana Back To Win Hearts, Push Envelope

Bollywood News

This upcoming Bollywood film is starring Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, Manurishi Chaddha, Jitu K, Sunita Rajwar, Maanvi Gagroo, Pankhuri Awasthy, and Neeraj Singh.

Shubh Mangal

Ayushmann Khurrana is back to win your hearts with 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' and this time he has pushed the envelope to another level. This upcoming Bollywood film is starring Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, Manurishi Chaddha, Jitu K, Sunita Rajwar, Maanvi Gagroo, Pankhuri Awasthy, and Neeraj Singh. 

The synopsis on the official handle says: "Every love story deserves a happy ending. But the road to achieving this happy ending is a little too rough for Kartik (played by Ayushmann) and Aman (played by Jitendra Kumar). While Aman’s family tries hard to battle his love for Kartik, Kartik isn’t prepared to step back until he marries Aman! Find out what this ultimate feud leads to, in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan!"

From a lip-lock to a strong monologue, Ayushmann Khurrana will leave you curious. The movie is sure to trigger a debate and Ayushmann once again proves that content and entertainment goes smoothly hand-in-hand.

Written and directed by Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is produced by  Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Aanand L Rai, and Himanshu Sharma.

