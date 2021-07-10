'SHUKR'-Vicky Kaushal Posts Picture From Audition Days, Celebrates 9 Years In The Industry

Bollywood's one of the most promising star Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram on Saturday, July 10 and posted a throwback picture of him from his audition days. In the 9 years old picture, young Vicky Kaushal can be seen auditioning for a commercial, with a placard in his hand. He captioned this picture as "Today. 9 years back." and expressed how he feels 'SHUKR!' when he looks back on his journey.

Vicky Kaushal's Once upon a time Tale

The actor, who is shooting for his upcoming film The Immortal Ashwatthama, shared his audition photos in 2018 on his Instagram profile as he recollected his early days of struggle. In the picture, he can be seen smiling for the camera in a white printed t-shirt with a black bag as he held a placard with all his details in his hand. In the caption, he mentioned how he would think of validation for auditions even in his dreams and thanked God for being so kind to him in his career. The caption read "Once upon a time when I would say “Sir, am I fit for the audition?” even in my sleep. God has been kind in my journey so far 😊🙏 Also, I have grown an inch taller since then, don’t know if this is even possible after a certain age".

Vicky Kaushal's movies and relationship

Uri fame Vicky Kaushal and Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif have been spotted together several times. The duo has neither confirmed nor denied their relationship for a long time and have maintained silence. Recently, actor Harshvardhan Kapoor spilt beans about their relationship and confirmed that the two stars are indeed dating. When asked to reveal a rumour within the industry that he believes to be true, the actor replied by saying Vicky and Katrina are together. He further said that he might get into trouble for this but that both of them were quite open about it.

On the work front, Vicky is gearing up for his next project, The Immortal Ashwatthama directed by Aditya Dhar where Kaushal will play the mythological character of Ashwatthama. He will also star in movies like Sardar Udham Singh, Mr Lele and Takht. The actor's career took off after his 2015 movie, Masaan which got critically acclaimed. He has since delivered back to back hits like URI: THE SURGICAL STRIKE, Raazi, Sanju and Manmarziyaan .

