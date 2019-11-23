Shweta Bachchan Wishes Her 'mini Me’ Son Agastya On Birthday; Abhishek Has A Funny Reply

Shweta Bachchan recently posted an adorable image wishing her son Agastya on his 19th birthday. In the pic, Shweta Bachchan's daughter, Navya Naveli Nanda is also seen alongside the birthday boy. Shweta shares an extremely close bond with both her kids. She captioned the picture saying, "Happy birthday, mini-me... it's been quite a thrill being hyper-emotional wrecks with you for 19 years, It's time we both grew up. Love you, Agg (sic)." Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan, who is Agastya's uncle, replied to Shweta's post with, "Maggie is gonna kill you for that photo."



If you are wondering who Maggie is, then let us tell you, that's the nickname Abhishek Bachchan have given to Shweta's daughter, Navya Naveli Nanda. The Run actor made the comment because he thought Navya would be furious with Shweta's post since Navya's eyes are closed in the picture. Replying to the thread Shweta said, "ummm they've curated it (sic)."

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan also wished his nephew, Agastya. The bond between Abhishek and his nephew is quite strong as he never forgets to shower him with blessings and good wishes every year on his birthday. Here is the post the actor shared.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara director, Zoya Akhtar also shared a picture of Agastya and Navya. She recently went out to dinner with her childhood friend Shweta Bachchan. She captioned it saying, "Hansel and Gretel." Shweta Bachchan commented to the image saying "Hahaha Hansel & Gretel love it. Thank you for feeding them. Hope they behaved.(sic)"

