Shweta Singh Kirti Writes 'God Is With Us' Sharing A Heart-touching Lord Shiva Art

Fans of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput may be well aware of his love and devotion for Lord Shiva. The actor on various public occasions had shared that he was in awe of Mahadeva and remembered him using different practices of devotion. After his sudden demise, a number of fans have created art that shows Sushant with Lord Shiva. One of those arts was previously shared by the late actor's sister Shweta Singh Kirti where Shankara's face was edited alongside Sushant's. Now, Shweta has taken to her social media writing 'God is with us'. Check out her post below -

Shweta Singh Kirti's post

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister took to her social media and shared a photo of Lord Shiva embracing a person as they can be seen emotionally distraught. Mahadeva is also depicted in this art to be emotional as they embrace the person. The message above the photo reads 'Someone said to be careful who you mess with because you don't know who protects them in the spiritual world'.

In the caption, Shweta wrote 'Har Har Mahadev' along with multiple hashtags, one of which read 'God is With Us'. Shweta also tagged her late brother in the post and included his tag right where the person being embraced by Lord Shiva is drawn in the art.

The post by Shweta Singh Kirti comes just a day after she had posted an artwork of Sushant and Lord Shiva merged together. In the caption of the photo, Shweta shared the link of Sushant's Namo Namo song from the film Kedarnath. In this photo too, Shweta used a number of hashtags out of which one was 'God is With Us'. check out her post below -

Sushant Singh Rajput's death case developments

It was reported on Republic World today i.e August 7, 2020, that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has rejected actor Rhea Chakraborty's request for exemption from appearing before the agency till the hearing of her plea in SC. Rhea made her first public appearance after an FIR against her was filed by Sushant Singh Rajput's father. Whereas, the Mumbai Police has informed SC that the documents submitted by them about Sushant Singh Rajput's case will be done in a sealed cover, making them restricted from public domain access.

