Shweta Singh Kirti Calls Out Imposter Social Media Handles On Twitter

Following the tragic death of Sushant Singh Rajput, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been vocal about seeking justice for her brother. Shweta has been active on social media where she can constantly be seen giving updates to fans about the developments in Sushant's case and how much she has been missing him. As the development in the investigation and social media buzz around the actor's death showcases new information, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has also been sharing details from her side.

Shweta had previously written a letter to PM Narendra Modi asking him to make sure that the death case of his brother is handled honourably and that the evidence is not tampered with. Shweta again wrote a letter to the PM asking him to look into the matter as soon as possible. Now, Shweta has spoken up about imposters on social media.

Shweta Singh Kirti calls out imposters

Shweta Singh Kirti took to her Twitter and shared a tweet from an imposter of hers. Many fake account holders have created IDs of Sushant's family members and can also be seen sharing posts pretending to be the late actor's acquaintances and loved ones. In her first tweet, Shweta urged users to be aware of imposters by highlighting a fake account. In her second tweet, Shweta Singh called out another Twitter account posing to be Sushant's sister Neetu Singh. Check out her tweet below -

Please, report this profile, my sister Neetu Singh is not on Twitter, first she was using my name and now she has changed the name to Neetu, her twitter handle Is @sistersusant, I can’t tag her because she has blocked me. I request everyone to report this fake profile.

Shweta Kriti Singh is a fake profile, please be aware. ðŸ‘‡#fakeprofile pic.twitter.com/jRvuoYoqS8 — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 3, 2020

On the other hand, Prashant Kumar, an activist who is running a campaign titled 'Insaaf SSR' has made a shocking revelation on Monday while speaking with Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on The Debate with Arnab Goswami. The activist revealed that he received an anonymous call from Disha Salian, Sushant's ex-manager, informing that someone misbehaved with her during a party that took place on June 8, 2020. Bihar DGP was also present on the panel when this claim was made.

