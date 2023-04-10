Siblings Day 2023: Ranbir Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Kangana Ranaut Share Throwback Photos

The whole nation is celebrating Siblings Day today (April 10). On the special occasion, several celebrities including Athiya Shetty, Kangana Ranaut, Samiksha Pednekar, and Rhea Kapoor among others took to their respective social media handles and shared photos with their siblings. From going down memory lane to sharing photos from their recent outing, these celebrities expressed their love for their siblings in a special way. Take a look.

Celebrities celebrate Siblings Day

Athiya Shetty and her younger brother Ahan Shetty share a close bond. On Siblings Day, the actress left no stone unturned in showering love on Ahan. She took to social media and shared an unseen monochrome photo from her wedding day. In the photo, she was walking down the aisle while holding his hands.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, she wrote, "always showing me the way." The actress also took to her Instagram story and shared two more photos. One of the images was from her wedding festivities. She captioned the photo, "national sibling day >>>." The brother-sister duo can be seen decked up in traditional outfits. Another photo was from their childhood. Take a look at the photos below:

Kangana Ranaut also wished her sister Rangoli Chandel on this special day. She shared a throwback photo on Instagram and wrote, "As kids siblings love was all about getting thrashed by older sister for spying on her and gelling mumma everything and beating rolu polu younger brother for being grandma's favourite child..ha ha it's only when you grow up and grow apart you find each other again. you become friends first then you discover how special it is to have siblings. Happy siblings day to all." Take a look at the post below:

Rhea Kapoor shared a series of throwback monochrome photos featuring her siblings Sonam Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor. Sharing the photos on Instagram, she wrote, "Now and then. We may not always agree but we agree on forever." Take a look at the post below:

Karisma Kapoor also penned a sweet note for her sister Kareena Kapoor. She wrote, "Always by each other's side. #SisterLove #SiblingDayEveryday." Take a look at the photo below:

Apart from them, Bhumi Pednekar's sister Samiksha and Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahani also wished the actors. Take a look at the photo below:

Siblings Day is celebrated on April 10 every year