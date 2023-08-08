Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday Reunite At Kho Gaye Hum Kaha Screening

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday will be reuniting on screen in their next Kho Gaye Hum Kaha. In addition to the two actors, the Zoya Akhtar production will also feature Adarsh Gourav in a lead role. The trio recently met up for a special screening of the movie.

3 things you need to know

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday previously worked together in Gehraiyaan.

Kho Gaye Hum Kaha also stars Kalki Koechlin in a significant role.

The film is expected to release later this year.

Siddhant Chaturvedi shares photo with Ananya Panday, Adarsh Gourav

Siddhant took to his Instagram handle on Tuesday and shared a photo with his co-stars Ananya and Adarsh. The actor simply captioned it with a red heart emoji. The trio can be seen posing for the camera. While Ananya is dressed in a blue-and-green crop top, Siddhant is wearing a black shirt. Adarsh is seen hugging him from behind.

(Image shared by Siddhant Chaturvedi with Ananya and Adarsh on his Instagram handle)

Ananya Panday on Kho Gaye Hum Kaha

Ananya had earlier talked about the movie in an interview with PTI. The actress said it has been a "cathartic" experience for her and she is hopeful that the coming-of-age story will resonate with the people of her generation.

“It is relevant to someone especially of my age because it has a lot to do with social media. It's a coming-of-age story about friendship. There are emotions that we all go through. It is quite cathartic," said Ananya.

Backed by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan chronicles the story of three friends in Mumbai. The first teaser of the movie, directed by debutant filmmaker Arjun Varain Singh, was released earlier in 2021.

Siddhant Chaturvedi, meanwhile, will also be seen in Yudhra with Malavika Mohanan. Ananya Panday, on the other hand, is part of Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl 2.