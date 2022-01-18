Siddhant Chaturvedi Flaunts New Harley Davidson With An Inspiring Caption; Fans Awestruck

Numerous celebrities from the film industry have faced struggles before they made it big in B-Town. They often adjust and settle for things lesser than their dreams, but finally achieve it, even if takes time. A proof was of this was Siddhant Chaturvedi's latest Instagram post.

The actor bought a brand new Harley Davidson motorcycle and was super excited about it. Apart from flaunting it, he also shared how far he had come in his career, recalling the days when he could not afford to buy such a bike.

Siddhant Chaturvedi flaunts new bike with message on his career growth

Siddhant dropped snaps of his latest possession and it was style personified. The Gully Boy star donned a jacket and jeans as he posed at a warehouse-like location.

The artiste, who showcased his rapping skills in Gully Boy, used smart wordplay, 'Harley Le Li' to announce that he had bought the bike. In another photo, he was seen removing his gloves and using a food brand's famous tagline, "and it’s finger Lickin’ good!"

Siddhant then dropped another snap of him sitting on the bike and used the caption, "Kick maarke chappal kitne toote…Aaj boots mein, aur Button ungli ke neeche!", He conveyed that his slippers used to break after kickstarting his earlier bikes, but he finally had his dream bike, which didn't need a kickstart as it was automatic, and he had boots to go with it.

Netizens were awestruck and showered praises for Siddhant and his new love, and there were flame and heart emojis galore. Many also loved his inspirational caption. Even actor-TV host Raghav Juyal reacted to it and termed the combination as 'beast.'

Siddhant Chaturvedi enjoying a busy phase in his career

The reason Siddhant could buy the bike was that he is enjoying the best phase in his career. After creating an instant impact with Gully Boy, the actor signed numerous projects. He recently starred in Bunty Aur Babli 2.

He has numerous other films lined up, with established stars and well-known banners. This includes Gehraaiyaan with Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday and Phone Booth alongside Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter.