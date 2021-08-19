Siddhant Chaturvedi Is Ecstatic To Begin 'Yudhra' Shoot; Shares Pictures From Muhurat

After completing the shoot of his upcoming Shakun Batra film, actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has begun the shooting of the next romantic action-thriller Yudhra. The film is helmed by Ravi Udyawar. The film will bring a fresh pair of Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan. Siddhant took to his Instagram stories and shared pictures from the muhurat while expressing excitement for the next adventure.

Siddhant Chaturvedi begins shooting for upcoming thriller film Yudhra

Touted to be a film with hard-core street fights, hand-to-hand combat, and amped-up action sequences, the film script is one for the young adult audiences. The quirky yet mesmerising poster of Siddhant and Malavika as the first look for this highly anticipated film was unveiled earlier this year and along with the audiences, it had wooed the interest of the industry celebs. Apart from sharing the pictures from the muhurat ceremony, the actor even extended his birthday wishes to producer Ritesh Sidhwani on his birthday.

The Gully Boy actor will also be seen in Phone Bhoot opposite Ishaan Khatter and Katrina Kaif apart from Yudhra and Shakun Batra’s next untitled film. Siddhant Chaturvedi will next be seen in the crime comedy Bunty Aur Babli 2. The movie is a spiritual sequel to the 2005 movie Bunty Aur Babli. The film will also feature Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji in the lead role opposite Siddhant. Yudhra is helmed by Ravi Udyawar who has earlier directed Sridevi's two-time National Award-winning film MOM. Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment.

The film is set to hit the theatres in 2022. Earlier, the actor shared a video on his Instagram story and showed off his boxing skills as he prepped for his role in the upcoming action movie Yudhra. Siddhant had shared the poster of his movie and wrote "Karne Sabka Game Over! aa raha hai #YUDHRA." Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment are producing it. Earlier this year, Farhan had shared a video introducing the film Yudhra and its characters. Siddhant recently took to Instagram and shared many celebratory videos and pictures from the wrap-up party of his forthcoming untitled film where he will be seen sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday.

IMAGE: SIDDHANTCHATURVEDI/Instagram