Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi in an interview recently responded to Deepika Padukone being judged by her outfits during the promotions of Gehraiyaan. The actor appeared to be responding to the comments of social media influencer Freddy Birdy, who seemingly took a dig at the outfits donned by the female leads of the film.

In an Instagram post, the influencer wrote, "Newton’s Law of Bollywood. The clothes will get tinier as the Gehraiyaan release date approaches." In the caption, he said 'necklines and hemlines are Gehraiyaan'.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Siddhant was asked about women being 'reduced to their clothes' and how it happened during Gehraiyaan promotions as well. He said that it was 'very upsetting' and 'stupid'. He asked people to 'plugin his song, Sher Aaya Sher from Gully Boy's verses'. He added that he was very furious as even at this stage, people are judging women by their clothes. "Men and women should be equal," the actor added.

Further, Siddhant added that the film was led by Deepika and the way people put it and write about it is unfair. He questioned, "Can you not see beyond that? Can you not see the strength of a woman? You cannot see the talent? You are just seeing that. It’s her choice, right? Whatever anybody likes to wear, unke upar hona chahiye na (it should be up to them, right)? It’s a free country. But just to pick these things out, I think it’s really lame and not in good taste. It’s really sad. Kya kar sakte hai (What can we do)? It’s their problem, it’s in their head, so can’t help it."

Helmed by Kapoor and Sons fame Shakun Batra, the film also stars Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa. The film premiered on Amazon Prime Video earlier this month. Gehraiyaan revolves around an adulterous relationship of a woman with her sister's fiance and the conflicts that they go through because of it. The film has received mixed reviews since its release earlier in February.

Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone