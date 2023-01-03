Sidharth-Kiara Walk Out Of The Airport Together, Smile For Cameras Amid Wedding Rumours

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were recently snapped together at the Mumbai airport as they returned from their New Year vacation in Dubai amid wedding rumours.

The rumoured couple didn’t shy away from showing the paparazzi that they were returning together from their Dubai holiday, unlike the time they departed for the vacay.

For their airport looks, the couple opted for comfy yet chic outfits. Kiara was wearing a studded pastel pink top and white pants paired with chunky sneakers and a studded grey backpack.

Sidharth's outfit complimented his supposed girlfriend's outfit as he wore a black T-shirt, black sweatpants, matching sneakers and a white jacket.

Watch the video of Sidharth and Kiara arriving in Mumbai together after Dubai vacay:

Sid-Kiara jet off to Dubai to ring in the New Year

The rumoured couple was recently spotted arriving at the Mumbai airport one after the other, creating a buzz that they were jetting off together to celebrate the New Year.

Sidharth and Kiara were then seen partying in Dubai with their Bollywood friends Manish Malhotra, Neetu Kapoor, and Nora Fatehi, on Thursday (December 29). Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who was also present at the party, shared images on her Instagram Stories.

Kiara Advani shared a glimpse of her New Year's Eve festivities on her Instagram Stories on Sunday (January 1), calling her rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra and fashion designer Manish Malhotra her 'favourite' Malhotras.

More about Sidharth and Kiara's rumoured romance

Sidharth and Kiara, who collaborated for the 2021 film 'Shershaah,' are rumoured to be dating each other. The actors, on many occasions, have been spotted together. The 'Shershaah' stars, who haven't accepted their relationship in public, have neither denied it.

There is a buzz that the stars will be tying the knot in February, with the festivities starting sometime in the first week of the month.

Sidharth and Kiara’s work life

On the work front, Kiara was recently seen in 'Govinda Naam Mera.' She will be soon seen in Kartik Aaryan's 'Satya Prem Ki Katha.' Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra is gearing up for the release of his film 'Mission Majnu,' co-starring Rashmika Mandanna. The film will release on January 19.