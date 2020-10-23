Sidharth Malhotra & Fankind Join Hands To Provide Nutritious Food To Young Cancer Patients

Online fundraising platform Fankind recently announced a collaboration with Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra, where they will aim at providing food and nutrition to children battling cancer. Under this campaign, five fans of Sidharth Malhotra get to have a virtual session with the actor, full of fun interactions and games. The actor promoted this initiative on his official social media handle and has been receiving immense support for the good cause.

Sidharth Malhotra’s Fankind initiative

The funds raised through this campaign will be donated for the well-being of young cancer patients. It will be used to provide fresh and nutritious meals to the patients while also lending support to caregivers and families. The foundation also plans on supplying government and charity hospitals with trained nutritionists who can guide the diets well.

Speaking about the new project, Sidharth Malhotra said that he is humbled to be a part of such an initiative where they get to provide food to the children in need. He also revealed that cancer in children is generally curable but the problem arises due to malnutrition. 40% of the children affected by cancer are malnourished, which takes the survival rate down. Sidharth Malhotra is also elated about having a game night with his fans.

In a video released by Sidharth Malhotra on social media, he has spoken about the initiative while also shedding some light on why such an initiative is necessary. He has revealed through the post that 8 out of 10 malnourished children lose the fight to cancer hence calling it an issue that needs attention. Have a look at the video on Sidharth Malhotra’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, Sidharth Malhotra fans have mentioned how elated they are about the project. They have spoken highly of the actor’s efforts while lauding the ultimate good cause behind it. Have a look at few of the reactions here.

