Sidharth Malhotra Interacts & Clicks Selfies With Fans During Shoot 'Yodha' At India Gate

After treating fans with the gripping trailer of his upcoming film Thank God alongside Ajay Devgn, actor Sidharth Malhotra has now begun shooting for his next drama Yodha. To film certain scenes, the actor is currently in Delhi and has been shooting extensively in the National Capital.

Apart from Malhotra, the film also stars Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in the lead role and will be Directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. Now, while shooting for a sequence, the actor visited India Gate with his team on Sunday and it turned out to be a fan moment for many. With many frenzied fans gathered at the historical monument to catch a glimpse of the star, the Student of the Year actor took out time from his shoot and greeted all.

Sidharth Malhotra greets fans at India Gate

As soon as he arrived, fans started screaming and trying to take selfies. Post completing the shot, the actor shook hands with everyone and even acknowledged a few with selfies. A few days ago, Sidharth was in Kullu Manali to shoot for the film along with Raashii. One of his fans even presented him with a medal which the actor appreciated and kept as a token of love from his fans.

Wow our handsome Sid spotted near India gate in Delhi and interacted with his fans! 😍#SidharthMalhotra | #ThankGod | #Manike pic.twitter.com/uVr2f4JiIo — SID KI FAN 🦋 (@Oscars_Daddy) September 18, 2022

The upcoming film which is touted as an action thriller will mark Rashii’s Bollywood debut after she made her digital debut alongside Ajay Devgn in Rudra. The Edge of Darkness. Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth will be seen in Thank God co-starring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. The fantasy-comedy is directed by Indra Kumar and will be released on October 25. The actor will also be seen in the romantic-comedy Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna. Sidharth also has Rohit Shetty's web series Indian Police Force in the pipeline where he will be seen sharing screen space with Vivek Oberoi.

Meanwhile, ahead of the release, Sidharth’s next major release, Thank God is facing major legal trouble after a complaint has been filed against the makers in the Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh. As per information accessed by Republic Media Network, advocate Himanshu Srivastava stated, "The film is scheduled to release on October 25, its trailer has been released in which our Lord Chitragupta is depicted wrongly in the film." He went on to state, "Seeing and hearing this has caused us great pain and suffering. These people filmed such a scene for cheap popularity and deliberately created a ruckus. Attempts have been made to hurt religious sentiments."

IMAGE: Instagram/radiospice104.9fmperth