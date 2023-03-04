Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Twin In Yellow In Photo From Mehendi Ceremony

Weeks after Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married, the actress' mentor and producer Ashvini Yardi shared an unseen image from the couple's mehendi ceremony on her Instagram handle. In the photo, Kiara is dressed in a classic off-white chikankari lehenga with golden border. The pearl beaded blouse was paired with a golden yellow dupatta which had hand embroidery, swarovski crystals and pearls.

Sidharth opted for a mustard yellow kurta bandhi with tonal thread work. The multi-coloured Kashmiri woven shawl added a royal look to his outfit. Ashvini donned a chiffon saree as he posed with the bride and groom for the camera.

Check out the post here:

Kiara Advani made her Bollywood debut with Ashvini Yardi-produced comedy Fugly. After that, she appeared in a number of popular movies, including the sports biography MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, but it was her part as Preeti in Kabir Singh that brought her fame. Kiara will next appear in Satyaprem Ki Katha opposite kartik Aaryan.

More about Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's wedding festivities

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. Their pre-wedding celebrations including haldi, mehendi, and sangeet took place on February 5 and 6, respectively.

Several celebrities attended the wedding, including Kiara's Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor, his wife Mira Rajput, Juhi Chawla, her husband Jay Mehta, Isha Ambani and her husband Anand Piramal.

The couple later hosted two wedding receptions, one in Delhi and the other one in Mumbai.