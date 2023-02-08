Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding: Juhi Chawla Drops First Pics From Suryagarh Palace

Bollywood actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. The wedding was attended by several celebrities including Juhi Chawla, who has now shared pictures of herself from the ceremony.

Taking to Instagram, Juhi Chawla dropped a couple of photos from inside the palace. In them, the actress is seen sporting an ensemble by designer duo Shyamal and Bhumika. Juhi looked mesmerising in a maroon embellished sharara set which she teamed with a golden dupatta. She completed her look with a statement neckpiece and mangtika. For her hairstyle, Juhi kept it simple by leaving her tresses open in waves. The pictures also gave a glimpse of the royal palace in the background.

Check out the post here:

Sidharth and Kiara's wedding

After dating for a few years, Sidharth and Kiara finally exchanged the solemn wedding vows in the presence of close family members and friends on Februrary 7. The couple who are now headed to Sidharth's Delhi home, Tuesday night took to Instagram to make the official wedding announcement via coordinated Instagram posts.

The couple took a cue from their popular movie Shershaah and wrote in the caption of the carousel Instagram post, "humari permanent booking ho gayi hai (now we are forever booked)," and continued, "We ask your blessings and love on our road ahead."

Three romantic wedding photos were featured in the carousel post, one of which showed Sidharth kissing his bride. The post received well wishes and congratulatory messaged from friends and fans in abundance.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani met at the Lust Stories wrap-up celebration in 2018. They later featured together in the 2021 film Shershaah. The couple was frequently spotted out and about by the paps until they later got married this year.