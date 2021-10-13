Sidharth Malhotra Recreates Scene From 'Shershaah' With 'little Kiara' In New Video; Watch

Actor Sidharth Malhotra has left his fans speechless with his spectacular performance in the latest release Shershaah. The actor in the film was seen playing the role of Captain Vikram Batra PVC, who sacrificed his life during the Kargil war. Apart from his stupendous acting, Sidharth’s on-screen pairing with a rumoured girlfriend was all praised from every corner. While receiving praises from the fans, the actor recently met ‘little Kiara’, who enacted a scene from the film as Dimple Cheema.

Kiara, in the film, played the role of Dimple Cheema, who was Vikram Batra’s love interest. Sidharth took to Instagram and shared a reel while tagging ‘little Kiara’ named Shivani J Khanna. In the video, Sidharth and Shivani can be seen recreating the famous scene from the film. Shivani has nailed Kiara’s dialogues, and she is the same girl who enacted Kiara’s funeral scene from the film, and her video went viral on the internet.

Sidharth Malhotra recreates a scene from Shershaah with a fan

Sharing the cute video, Sidharth wrote, “Meet little Kiara as dimple #shershaahreels @shivani.j.khanna #shershaah” Kiara was one of the first ones to send in her love to the reel. The film hat smashed all numbers on the OTT platform, was also chosen to launch the inaugural Himalayan Film Festival as an opening feature film. Sidharth felt overwhelmed by the experience of inaugurating the film festival.

His co-star Kiara Advani too expressed her pride in seeing the film being honoured at the festival. Kiara Advani could not make it to the event and wrote that though she was in Mumbai physically, her heart was in Ladakh. Shershaah, directed by Vishnu Varadhan, traced the story of Captain Vikram Batra's heroics in the Himalayas during the Kargil War in 1999. The makers of Shershaah too shot in various parts of the region, like Ladakh and Kashmir. They had also met the family of the martyr in Palampur, Himachal Pradesh. Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth will next be seen in Mission Majnu opposite Rashmika Mandanna. On the other hand, Kiara will next be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Jugg Jugg Jeeyo.

Image: Instagram/@sidmalhotra