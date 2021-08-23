Sidharth Malhotra Resumes Shooting For 'Mission Majnu', Says 'See You In Theatres'

Sidharth Malhotra was most recently seen in the movie Shershaah and was praised for his performance. Basked in the success of his film, Malhotra has begun shoot for his next. The actor took to his Instagram and shared that he had resumed the shoot for his next movie, Mission Majnu.

Sidharth Malhotra resumes shoot of Mission Majnu

Taking to his Instagram handle, Sidharth Malhotra announced he has begun shoot for his spy thriller film Mission Majnu. The actor shared a black and white photo of himself and wrote that his movie would be released in the theatres. He wrote, "#Mission Majnu shoot resumes. See you in theatres..." The film also stars Rashmika Mandana in the lead role and will mark her debut in Bollywood.

Sidharth Malhotra in Shershaah

Sidharth Malhotra was recently seen in the biographical war movie Shershaah based on the life of Param Vir Chakra-awardee Captain Vikram Batra. Captain Batra led one of the toughest operations in mountain warfare in Indian history. He was often referred to as 'Sher Shah' (Lion King) in the intercepted messages of the Pakistan Army. The movie also featured Kiara Advani in the lead role. Malhotra was praised for his performance in the movie and some critics even called it his best performance. The movie was released on Amazon Prime and became the highest-rated Hindi movie on IMDb. Sidharth shared the feat on his Instagram and wrote, "Feeling on the #Top of the world, literally. Thank you to everyone for making this happen. This is for all of you who are showering love and support for #Shershaah and are making it so special and memorable for us."

Malhotra also took his Instagram and shared a BTS from the sets and explained how the action sequences were shot. He wrote, "Recreating the Kargil war. This scene was particularly shot to give the audience a real-life experience of challenges faced by our Indian army soldiers while keeping in mind Vikram Batra’s character. We were shooting at actual locations after having done multiple drills on military gun firing and grenade handling. The feeling of breathlessness is quite natural at 12,000 ft above sea level, although the Indian army troops are stationed at a much higher peak."

Image Credit: Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram