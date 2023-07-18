Sidharth Malhotra's Shershaah Screened At Relief Camp To Cheer Up Flood-affected People

A Bollywood film was screened to entertain the flood-affected people at a relief camp in east Delhi's Mayur Vihar.

The screening was organised by the Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

A show of Bollywood movie 'Shershaah' set in the backdrop of the Kargil war was arranged for the people and children distressed due to hardships they had to face because of the flood, said Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva.

"The movie show aimed to relieve the people of the stress faced by them lately. We will hold more such shows in the coming days," he said.

A large number of people, including the children, watched the movie and it was apparent from their smiles and cheers that they liked it, he added.

Delhi BJP is running 17 relief and food camps for over a week to help those hit by flood, Sachdeva said.

Delhi is in the middle of battling one of its worst flood-like scenarios due to the recent heavy rain, with more than 25,000 people evacuated from inundated areas.

According to official data, approximately 26,784 people have been evacuated from the flood-affected low-lying areas of Delhi, out of whom around 18,416 people are staying in 47 relief camps (including temporary camps as well as pucca buildings schools, community centres etc).

The others have been shifted to the places of their choice relatives' houses, rented accommodation etc.

