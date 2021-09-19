Sidharth Malhotra To Play A RAW Agent In His Upcoming Film 'Mission Majnu'

After the success of Shershaah, Sidharth Malhotra is all set to take on the role of a RAW agent in the upcoming spy thriller film Mission Majnu. The film marks the feature directorial debut of ad filmmaker Shantanu Bagchi and also marks the debut of South Indian actor Rashmika Mandanna in Bollywood. Malhotra recently spoke about his upcoming movie and said that Mission Majnu had much more to offer than conventional action sequences.

Sidharth Malhotra talks about his movie 'Mission Majnu'

According to the makers, Mission Majnu is inspired by real events set in the 1970s and follows the story of India's most courageous mission in the heart of Pakistan that forever changed the relationship between the two nations. Talking about his upcoming film, the Shershaah actor said, "This is a film inspired by true events. It's about an important mission that RAW did. It is more of a thriller than action. This is the first time I am playing a spy agent but it is not a James Bond character."

Malhotra added, "I am somebody who keeps manipulating people to get information out. In that manipulation, I got an opportunity to play various shades that I had not in the past. It's a tone and world that is completely fresh. I have not done a period film before. It was a new experience." The 36-year-old actor also spoke about his co-star Rashmika Mandanna's Bollywood debut and said, "We are fortunate to have her in the film and introduce her to the Hindi audience. She is extremely talented and expressive. I saw her work in films but to see her as a co-actor was interesting. Our pairing will be fresh."

The Ek Villain actor will soon star in slice-of-life comedy Thank God alongside Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. Sidharth spoke about the film's director Indra Kumar and said, "I have admired Indra sir's work in the past. He is challenging himself as a director to make a more contemporary take on a slice of life humorous film. It has a lovely message."

He added, "For me, it is all about the messaging and what the film is trying to say. I assure people that they will be surprised. 'Thank God' talks about gratitude, which is needed today more than ever. Thank God for being a complete family film and 'Mission Majnu' being a spy thriller. These genres have a massive audience in our country. I will do my best to make them in the best possible way."

