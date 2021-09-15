Sidharth Malhotra Wraps Up 'Mission Majnu' Shoot: 'looking Forward To Theatrical Release'

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna, starrer Mission Majnu is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film that marks Mandanna's Bollywood debut has recently wrapped filming. The filmmakers had recently organised a wrap-up party for the team. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Malhotra has opened up about the 'special journey' and his collaboration with Ronnie Screwvala.

While speaking about the film, Sidharth Malhotra called his experience of shooting Mission Majnu 'a very special journey' and that he is 'extremely excited' about his collaboration with the filmmaker Ronnie Screwvala. He informed that the entire team has worked very hard on the upcoming spy thriller drama 'to ensure an entertaining theatrical experience' for the audiences with the story, the performances, and other elements of the film.

The Shershaah star also promised a theatrical experience with Mission Majnu. He said that they are looking forward to the opening of theatres so that the audiences 'can safely enjoy the film' on the big screen.

Helmed by Shantanu Bagchi, Mission Majnu is penned by Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arrora, and Sumit Batheja. Backed by Ronnie Screwvala, Amar Butala, and Garima Mehta under the banners of RSVP Movies and Guilty By Association Media LLP, the film also stars Parmeet Sethi, Sharib Hashmi, Zakir Hussain, and others. Mission Majnu explores the journey of India's covert operation in Pakistan, which irreversibly changed the relationship between the two countries.

Furthermore, Sidharth Malhotra was recently seen in a highly praised film, Shershaah. The film was based on the life journey of Captain Vikram Batra, who fought till his last breath during the 1999 Kargil war. Malhotra played the titular role and the film also featured his rumoured girlfriend, Kiara Advani.

Along with Mission Majnu, Malhotra is also filming for Indra Kumar's slice of life comedy-drama titled Thank God. The film also stars Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. The film is gearing up for next year's opening in theatres. The list of other Sidharth Malhotra films also includes an untitled aerial action thriller drama that marks the directorial debut of Pushkar and Sagar. Malhotra is also in talks for the official remake of Allu Arjun's superhit film, DJ. However, the official announcement is yet to be made.

Image: Instagram/Sidharthmalhotra