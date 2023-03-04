Sidharth Malhotra's Flirty Comment On Kiara Advani's Latest Post Is Unmissable; Check Out

Ever since Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married, they have missed no chance to shower love on each other. Recently, Kiara shared a series of photos on her social media handle. What caught everyone's attention was her actor-husband's flirty comment on her post. The Govinda Naam Mera star recently performed at the inaugural Women's Premier League. Soon after her performance, she dropped her posts on Instagram in the same look. The actress looked pretty in a sequinned pink backless jumpsuit teamed with silver boots. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Tonight I'm feeling pink."

As soon as she shared the post, her beau Sidharth quickly commented, "Colour me pink." He accompanied his comment with fire and heart eyes emojis. This is the first time the couple has indulged in social media PDA.

Take a look at the post below:

Their social media PDA left fans in awe. A fan commented, "Finally, we can witness their social media PDA." While a user wrote, "Mr flirty Malhotra is all things cute," "Their social media PDA is the cutest thing ever," penned another one.

About Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding

After dating each other for almost three years, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot in a lavish-but-intimate ceremony on February 7. Their wedding took place at Suryagarh Palace, Jaisalmer. The couple exchanged their wedding vows in presence of their close friends and family.

Several celebrities including Kiara's Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor, his wife Mira Rajput, Juhi Chawla, her husband Jay Mehta, Isha Ambani, and her husband Anand Piramal attended the wedding