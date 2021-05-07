Last Updated:

Sidharth Shukla And BTS' V Nominated For '100 Most Handsome Men 2021' List On Twitter

Sidharth Shukla and BTS' Kim Taehyung aka V get nominated for 100 Most Handsome Men 2021 list on Twitter for '100 Most Handsome Men 2021'.

Written By
Naitri Patel
Sidharth Shukla and BTS' V

IMAGE: SIDHARTH SHUKLA AND BTS' TWITTER


The hashtag for 100 Most Handsome Men 2021 for Top Beauty World has been trending on Twitter since Friday morning, May 7. Netizens have been nominating their favorite celebrities whom they liked the most appearance-wise. One of the top contenders in this list was the Balika Vadhu actor Sidharth Shukla. The BTS fans aka ARMY have been nominating boy band member Kim Taehyung among the Most Handsome Men list 2021 as well.

Fans nominate Sidharth Shukla for 100 most handsome men 2021

Sidharth Shukla has been dominating in '100 Most Handsome Men' trend on Twitter since morning with many fans nominating him for his looks and personality. One of the fans wrote, "I nominate @sidharth_shukla  for #100MostHandsomeMen2021 for his killer looks and cool dude attitude". While others shared a couple of pictures of him clad in a black ensemble and wrote, "It has to be @sidharth_shukla Like come on this man is a piece of Art. I nominate Sidharth Ashok Shukla, for the #100MostHandsomeMen2021 #TBworld2021". Gushing about his personality one tweeted "of course @sidharth_shukla  the style the elegance and personality makes u look apart from the crowd ITV popular actor & Model Sidharth deserve to be part of the list". Check out more of Sidharth Shukla's nominations-

ARMY nominate BTS' Kim Taehyung for 100 Most Handsome Men in 2021

BTS ARMY on the other hand could not help but gush over Kim Taehyung's looks, popularly known by his stage name V, as they nominated him for 100 Handsome Men in 2021. One of the fans wrote "I nominate #KimTaehyung from @BTS_twt for #100MostHandsomeMen2021 because he is beautiful inside out", while the other wrote, "I nominate Kim Taehyung from BTS  for #100MostHandsomeMen2021 because he is the one . Period".

READ | Amaal Mallik is 'blown' by Sidharth Shukla's performance in Broken But Beautiful 3 teaser

Referring to BTS's song Singularity one wrote praising V "Have I lost myself Or have I gained you I suddenly run to the lake There’s my face in it You Look So Good Our Singularity Taehyung". One added a bunch of photos of V in a green floral shirt "I nominate #KIMTAEHYUNG From @BTS_twt  For #100MostHandsomeMen2021 Rt & Reply to vote too". 

READ | Sidharth Shukla says 'never to use loo in dreams', fans go on a memefest

 

IMAGE: SIDHARTH SHUKLA AND BTS' TWITTER

READ | Sidharth Shukla shares his take on coronavirus making 'masks real'; fans nod in agreement
READ | BTS members debut their new hair color for upcoming track 'Butter', netizens react

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT