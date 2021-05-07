Sidharth Shukla And BTS' V Nominated For '100 Most Handsome Men 2021' List On Twitter

The hashtag for 100 Most Handsome Men 2021 for Top Beauty World has been trending on Twitter since Friday morning, May 7. Netizens have been nominating their favorite celebrities whom they liked the most appearance-wise. One of the top contenders in this list was the Balika Vadhu actor Sidharth Shukla. The BTS fans aka ARMY have been nominating boy band member Kim Taehyung among the Most Handsome Men list 2021 as well.

Fans nominate Sidharth Shukla for 100 most handsome men 2021

Sidharth Shukla has been dominating in '100 Most Handsome Men' trend on Twitter since morning with many fans nominating him for his looks and personality. One of the fans wrote, "I nominate @sidharth_shukla for #100MostHandsomeMen2021 for his killer looks and cool dude attitude". While others shared a couple of pictures of him clad in a black ensemble and wrote, "It has to be @sidharth_shukla Like come on this man is a piece of Art. I nominate Sidharth Ashok Shukla, for the #100MostHandsomeMen2021 #TBworld2021". Gushing about his personality one tweeted "of course @sidharth_shukla the style the elegance and personality makes u look apart from the crowd ITV popular actor & Model Sidharth deserve to be part of the list". Check out more of Sidharth Shukla's nominations-

#100MostHandsomeMen2021 of course @sidharth_shukla

the style

the elegance and personality makes u look apart from the crowd

ITV popular actor & Model@sidharth_shukla desrve to be part of the list pic.twitter.com/v13Cb9Qn3s — Tina Kapoor (@tinakap43836675) May 7, 2021

It has to be @sidharth_shukla. Like come on this man is a piece of Art. I nominate Sidharth Ashok Shukla, for the #100MostHandsomeMen2021 #TBworld2021



❤️#SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/yQ2i8aKCix — MyPov (@mypov11) May 6, 2021

ARMY nominate BTS' Kim Taehyung for 100 Most Handsome Men in 2021

BTS ARMY on the other hand could not help but gush over Kim Taehyung's looks, popularly known by his stage name V, as they nominated him for 100 Handsome Men in 2021. One of the fans wrote "I nominate #KimTaehyung from @BTS_twt for #100MostHandsomeMen2021 because he is beautiful inside out", while the other wrote, "I nominate Kim Taehyung from BTS for #100MostHandsomeMen2021 because he is the one . Period".

Referring to BTS's song Singularity one wrote praising V "Have I lost myself Or have I gained you I suddenly run to the lake There’s my face in it You Look So Good Our Singularity Taehyung". One added a bunch of photos of V in a green floral shirt "I nominate #KIMTAEHYUNG From @BTS_twt For #100MostHandsomeMen2021 Rt & Reply to vote too".

Have I lost myself 💔

Or have I gained you💜

I suddenly run to the lake🌊

There’s my face in it😍



You Look So Good 😍

Our Singularity Taehyung 💟#KimTaehyung#3YearsWithSingularity#태형이의_싱귤래리티_3주년축하해#100MostHandsomeMen2021 #TAEHYUNG @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/eBFwfDAopy — Heartu( ˘ ³˘)♥⟬⟭ ⟭⟬ ⁷ Butter 🧈 (@YoonkookV3) May 6, 2021

I nominate Kim Taehyung from @BTS_twt for #100MostHandsomeMen2021 because he is the one . Periodt . pic.twitter.com/YSlTkThofq — Sam💜 ⁷ 🧈BUTTER IS COMMING (@samridhipassi81) May 6, 2021

IMAGE: SIDHARTH SHUKLA AND BTS' TWITTER

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.