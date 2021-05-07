Sidharth Shukla And BTS' V Nominated For '100 Most Handsome Men 2021' List On Twitter

Quick links:
The hashtag for 100 Most Handsome Men 2021 for Top Beauty World has been trending on Twitter since Friday morning, May 7. Netizens have been nominating their favorite celebrities whom they liked the most appearance-wise. One of the top contenders in this list was the Balika Vadhu actor Sidharth Shukla. The BTS fans aka ARMY have been nominating boy band member Kim Taehyung among the Most Handsome Men list 2021 as well.
Sidharth Shukla has been dominating in '100 Most Handsome Men' trend on Twitter since morning with many fans nominating him for his looks and personality. One of the fans wrote, "I nominate @sidharth_shukla for #100MostHandsomeMen2021 for his killer looks and cool dude attitude". While others shared a couple of pictures of him clad in a black ensemble and wrote, "It has to be @sidharth_shukla Like come on this man is a piece of Art. I nominate Sidharth Ashok Shukla, for the #100MostHandsomeMen2021 #TBworld2021". Gushing about his personality one tweeted "of course @sidharth_shukla the style the elegance and personality makes u look apart from the crowd ITV popular actor & Model Sidharth deserve to be part of the list". Check out more of Sidharth Shukla's nominations-
#100MostHandsomeMen2021 of course @sidharth_shukla— Tina Kapoor (@tinakap43836675) May 7, 2021
the style
the elegance and personality makes u look apart from the crowd
ITV popular actor & Model@sidharth_shukla desrve to be part of the list pic.twitter.com/v13Cb9Qn3s
I nominate @sidharth_shukla for #100MostHandsomeMen2021 for his killer looks and cool dude attitude 😍#TBworld2021 pic.twitter.com/8d9vqZhVpu— Diya (@Diya_tweetz) May 7, 2021
It has to be @sidharth_shukla. Like come on this man is a piece of Art. I nominate Sidharth Ashok Shukla, for the #100MostHandsomeMen2021 #TBworld2021— MyPov (@mypov11) May 6, 2021
❤️#SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/yQ2i8aKCix
I nominate @sidharth_shukla for #100MostHandsomeMen2021 #TBworld2021#SidharthShukla— Dr.Nupur ❤️💅 (@DrNupurrk) May 7, 2021
In love with the new crop update 🔥 pic.twitter.com/yyP0XA30SY
BTS ARMY on the other hand could not help but gush over Kim Taehyung's looks, popularly known by his stage name V, as they nominated him for 100 Handsome Men in 2021. One of the fans wrote "I nominate #KimTaehyung from @BTS_twt for #100MostHandsomeMen2021 because he is beautiful inside out", while the other wrote, "I nominate Kim Taehyung from BTS for #100MostHandsomeMen2021 because he is the one . Period".
Referring to BTS's song Singularity one wrote praising V "Have I lost myself Or have I gained you I suddenly run to the lake There’s my face in it You Look So Good Our Singularity Taehyung". One added a bunch of photos of V in a green floral shirt "I nominate #KIMTAEHYUNG From @BTS_twt For #100MostHandsomeMen2021 Rt & Reply to vote too".
Have I lost myself 💔— Heartu( ˘ ³˘)♥⟬⟭ ⟭⟬ ⁷ Butter 🧈 (@YoonkookV3) May 6, 2021
Or have I gained you💜
I suddenly run to the lake🌊
There’s my face in it😍
You Look So Good 😍
Our Singularity Taehyung 💟#KimTaehyung#3YearsWithSingularity#태형이의_싱귤래리티_3주년축하해#100MostHandsomeMen2021 #TAEHYUNG @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/eBFwfDAopy
I nominate #KimTaehyung from @BTS_twt for #100MostHandsomeMen2021 because he is beautiful inside out 💜 pic.twitter.com/zsJqbT8Oz2— Jhuli⁷ 💛 (@JhuliBTSAmi) May 7, 2021
I nominate Kim Taehyung from @BTS_twt for #100MostHandsomeMen2021 because he is the one . Periodt . pic.twitter.com/YSlTkThofq— Sam💜 ⁷ 🧈BUTTER IS COMMING (@samridhipassi81) May 6, 2021
I nominate #KimTaehyung of @BTS_twt For #100MostHandsomeMen2021— Purpletae..⟭⟬🐻 (@Muskan_309x) May 7, 2021
This MAN!! 😍💜 pic.twitter.com/dpjRR5N9Iq
I Vote #KimTaehyung @BTS_twt for the#100MostHandsomeMen2021— Mr;LINDO TAE⛓🐻💛Butter is coming🧈 (@Taeworld_V) May 7, 2021
His eyes tells how handsome he is👀😌#KimTaehyung pic.twitter.com/52DWxA57nA
I nominate #KimTaehyung of @BTS_twt as #100MostHandsomeMen2021— DivIsha⁷🧈 (@Disharmy2) May 7, 2021
Taehyung-shi is really handsome 🥺 pic.twitter.com/2GMhWEgxh6
