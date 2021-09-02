Sidharth Shukla's Death: Kriti Sanon, Kharbanda Mourn, Are 'heartbroken', 'beyond Shocked'

Sidharth Shukla, known for the famous show Balika Vadhu, breathed his last today, September 2, 2021. The actor's sudden demise has shaken the entire entertainment industry. Several celebrities are mourning and are praying for the actor's soul. Here is how Kriti Kharbanda, Kriti Sanon and more reacted to the news of Sidharth Shukla's death.

Kriti Sanon is 'beyond shocked' after learning about Sidharth Shukla's death

The news of Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise came as a shocker to Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon. The actor shared how she could not believe the news and prayed for Sidharth's soul. The Mimi actor also extended her heartfelt condolences to Sidharth Shukla's family and loved once. Sharing a photo of Sidharth Shukla on Instagram, the actor wrote, "Beyond shocked! Life is so uncertain. May your soul rest in peace.. My heart goes to his family, friends and loved ones."

Kriti Kharbanda finds herself at a loss of words as Sidharth Shukla dies at 40

Actor Kriti Kharbanda was shocked "beyond words" after learning about Sidharth Shukla's death. The actor prayed for Sidharth Shukla's soul to rest in peace. Taking to Instagram, she shared a photo of Sidharth Shukla and wrote, "Shocked beyond words. Rip Sidharth." She also added a broken heart emoji in the story.

Sanya Malhotra and Sonal Chauhan mourns Sidharth Shukla's death

Sanya Malhotra also prayed for Sidharth Shukla's soul post his death. The actor took to her Instagram handle to share a photo of Sidharth Shukla and wrote, "Rest in peace." Actor Sonal Chauhan could not believe the news of Sidharth Shukla's demise. Taking to Instagram, the actor wrote, "Still not able to believe this …. Just numb since I heard this terrible news. Gone too soon my friend. You’ve left too many broken hearts behind. Hope you find your peace on the other side. You will be missed Sid ♥️♥️♥️."

Sidharth Shukla suffered a severe heart attack on Thursday morning. The actor was rushed to the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai. An official from the hospital revealed Sidharth was dead when he was brought to the hospital. He was survived by his mother and two sisters. The actor passed away at 40.

IMAGE: KRITI SANON, SIDHARTH SHUKLA AND KRITI KHARBANDA'S INSTAGRAM