Sidharth Shukla's Death: Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn Saddened By Demise; Express Condolences

Actor Sidharth Shukla's untimely death left the entire country in shock. The actor was 40-year-old at the time of his death and is said to have suffered from a massive heart attack, though the precise cause is yet to be determined. An official of the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai told PTI that the actor was announced dead at arrival. Several prominent figures from the television and film industry paid their last tribute to the actor and condole his death. Actors Sanjay Dutt and Ajay Devgn also expressed their grief via their social media handles.

Sanjay Dutt and Ajay Devgn condole Sidharth Shukla's death

Sanjay Dutt took to his Twitter and shared a photo of Sidharth Shukla and said that he was deeply saddened by the death of the actor. Sanjay wrote, "Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of #SidharthShukla. My condolences to his family and his fans, all over. Om Shanti."

Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of #SidharthShukla. My condolences to his family and his fans, all over. Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/3cZgdeuAlp — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) September 2, 2021

Ajay Devgn also condoled Sidharth Shukla's death and wrote that life and death are always baffling and that it is saddening when someone as young as Sidharth passes away. Ajay wrote, "Life & death are both baffling. But when someone as young as #SidharthShukla passes away with suddenness, one is very sad... Condolences to his family. RIP Sidharth."

Life & death are both baffling. But when someone as young as #SidharthShukla passes away with suddenness, one is very sad... Condolences to his family.

RIP Sidharth 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/en1RJVuj8k — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 2, 2021

Actors Janhvi Kapoor and Athiya Shetty also took to their respective Instagram handles and mourned the death of Sidharth Shukla. Take a look at their post below.

Sidharth Shukla dies at 40

Sidharth Shukla is said to have suffered a massive heart attack and was bought to Cooper Hospital on Thursday morning. An official from Cooper Hospital told PTI that Shukla was dead at the time of arrival in the hospital. Mumbai Police in a statement said that Shukla was found unconscious at his residence and an ambulance was called by his family. Mumbai Police added that the family informed them that the actor was calm until the last evening but at around 3-4 am in the morning, he felt uneasy and took some medicines before going to sleep.

The actor became a household name after his role as Shivraj Shekhar in the popular show Balika Vadhu. He was also seen in the popular TV series Dil Se Dil Tak. He further gained widespread popularity as a contestant of the reality show Bigg Boss 13 and even went on to win the show. His most recent release was the web series Broken But Beautiful 3. The show was a success and Shukla was praised for his performance. He was earlier this week seen as a guest on the dance reality show Dance Deewane with his rumoured girlfriend Shenaaz Gill.

Image: PTI