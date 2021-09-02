Sidharth Shukla's Team Releases Official Statement On Actor's Death; Is 'Shocked & Pained'

After the shocking demise of television actor Sidharth Shukla, his PR team on Thursday issued an official statement. Underlining that they are as shocked as everybody else by the sudden demise of Sidharth, they requested the country to stand by them in these tough times. They also requested the media to 'draw a line', and allow the family some space to grieve.

Sidharth Shukla, who has worked in numerous popular TV shows such as Balika Vadhu, was said to be not feeling well at night after which he decided to take medicine and go off to sleep. When his family went to wake him up early in the morning, he was found in an unconscious state. Thereafter, his sister and brother-in-law took him to the Cooper hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival at 10.30 AM by Dr. Niranjan.

"He was brought dead to the hospital. The cause of the death will be known after the post-mortem is conducted... it will take some time," Cooper Hospital. The PR team in the official statement has pointed out that Sidharth was a private person, and further requested privacy for his family. "Please pray for his soul to rest in peace," the team concluded.

Full statement of Sidharth Shukla's PR team on the actor's death

"All of you have heard the shocking news, we are as much in shock as you all are. We have a request, we really want all of you to respect and stand with us during these tough times. As Sidharth’s PR team we humbly request the media to draw a line and give his family and loved ones space, and let them grieve. We are all in pain. We are as shocked as you are! And all of us knew Sidharth was a private person, so please respect his privacy, his family’s privacy. And please pray for His Soul To Rest in Peace. Regards, Brand N Buzz"

(Sidharth Shukla’s PR Team)

Sidharth Shukla began his career in showbiz as a model and made his acting debut with a lead role in the television show "Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na". He later appeared on shows such as "Jaane Pehchaane Se... Ye Ajnabbi", "Love U Zindagi" However, Sidharth had attained popularity with the hit TV show "Balika Vadhu".

He also participated in reality shows, including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7, and won Big Boss 13. After winning Bigg Boss 13, he featured in numerous music videos alongside rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill such as "Shona Shona" and "Bhula Dunga". The actor also featured in the series "Broken But Beautiful 3".