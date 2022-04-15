Actor Sikandar Kher shared an old unseen picture from childhood with mother Kirron Kher on his social media account on Friday. In the monochromic picture, the mother-son duo looks absolutely adorable as actor Kirron Kher is seen sitting on a chair while son Sikandar is standing behind her and both looking in different directions.

Sharing the picture, Sikandar wrote on his Instagram, “I think I was standing to lose weight #Mom #Myself #Sikandar #flashbackfriday.” The Arya actor apparently poked fun at his body weight in the picture as he looks a bit healthy in his flashback photo.

As soon as the 40-year-old actor shared the photo on social media, a slew of actors from the entertainment industry reacted to the picture. Actor Gul Panag, Tiger Shroff, and Gurmeet Choudhary reacted with red heart emojis in the comment section. “But first tell us aaj kitne toast khaaye baba ne? (First of all, tell me how many toasts have you eaten today?)” wrote actor Rytasha Rathore. Father Anupam Kher also did not hold back as he also took this opportunity to comment on the photo with a sequence of smiling and heart emojis.

Anupam Kher shares a video of Kirron Kher's adorable moments with son Sikandar Kher

The mother-son relationship looks extremely special and their posts are the proof. Both actors are frequently seen showing a fondness for one another. Anupam Kher recently released a cute video of Kirron and Sikandar on his Instagram account, emphasising the mother-son bond. Anupam Kher posted a video of Kirron sitting on their son Sikandar Kher's lap.

In the clip, Kher asks her, "Why are you sitting on your son's lap?" Kirron answers by saying, "I'm sitting on his lap because he has sat on my lap since his childhood.," adding, "Now, he should also make me sit on his lap sometimes." He captioned the post, "माँ की ममता और लव की लहरें ….. #MotherAndSon #Love @sikandarkher @kirronkhermp."

Watch the video here:

Recently the actor appeared in a Reality show India’s Got Talent which is judged by the actor’s mother Kirron Kher. Kirron was seen on stage speaking to a contestant while Sikandar sat next to her in the promo video that went popular on social media. Kirron remarked, "Sikandar mere saath baethe hai, aaj mujhe bhi badi khushi hai. Aur accha kaam bhi karrahe hai, woh bhi mujhe bohut accha lagta Bas hann ek cheeze ki kami hai, mujhe bahu chahiye (I'm overjoyed that Sikandar is seated next to me today.) He's doing well at work, which makes me happy. However, there is one thing missing: a daughter-in-law)."

On the other hand, Sikandar Kher was also seen praising his mother’s sacrifice for him.