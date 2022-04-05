Singer Kailash Kher Meets Union Min Gadkari, Discusses Reality Show 'Swarn Swar Bharat'

Veteran singer and music composer Kailash Kher met Union minister for Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday while promoting his music reality show Swarn Swar Bharat. Sharing his excitement about meeting the minister, Kher took to his Instagram handle and posted a photo featuring both of them. The duo can be seen smiling as they posed for the picture.

Taking to the caption, Kailash Kher wrote, "There are some personalities whose goals are bigger than their life; one of them is Nitin Gadkari Ji. Today, we discussed many meaningful topics. Your love for the music and spiritual initiative Swarna Swar Bharat Show is very inspiring." Kher also tagged the verified social handle of the Swarn Swar Bharat in the caption of his post.

Kailash Kher, Nitin Gadkari discuss 'Swarna Swar Bharat' reality show

The Teri Deewani fame singer also mentioned that he and Nitin Gadkari discussed the music reality show Swarna Swar Bharat, wherein Kher is featured as a judge. Contestants of the reality show are evaluated by Kailash Kher, poet Kumar Vishwas, and famed vocalist Suresh Wadkar, among other panel members. The show premiered on January 22 this year, with episodes running on Saturday and Sunday. The show is also touted as India's first spiritual narrative music reality show. Moreover, actor-turned-politician Ravi Kishan appears as a host in the show.

Notably, Kailash Kher also debuted as a producer for the first time with the show. In a recent interview with The Tribune, the singer stated that the event is a part of the 'Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' initiative, which commemorates India's 75th anniversary of independence. He also noted that this is an endeavour to honour India's diverse cultural history.

Kailash Kher meets Yogi Adityanath

Earlier, Kher was seen meeting several political leaders from time to time in a bid to promote his reality show. A day ago, the 48-year-old singer shared a picture of him alongside Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Taking to his Instagram handle, he uploaded a picture where both CM Yogi and the singer could be seen greeting each other with folded hands. In the captions, Kher wrote, "Due to some work I could not attend the swearing-in ceremony. But today the divine soul greeted the unique Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji by congratulating him. Some special points related to Film City were discussed."