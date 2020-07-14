'Singh Soorma': Ex-Indian Hockey Captain Sandeep Announces Sequel To Taapsee-Diljit Film

BJP candidate and former Indian hockey captain Sandeep Singh who won from Pehowa seat (in his debut election) in Kurukshetra district (in 2019), on Tuesday, announced the sequel 'Singh Soorma', to Taapsee Pannu-Diljit Dosanjh's film 'Soorma' (2018). Singh defeated Congress candidate Mandeep Singh Chathha by a margin of 5,314 votes. He was among three sportspersons fielded by the BJP.

The 2018 film, 'Soorma', tells the story of Singh, a professional hockey player and former captain of the Indian national team. Singh was seriously injured after hit by an accidental gunshot on a train in 2006 but he did not give up and continued playing.

After the Success & love showered by all on Soorma now starting with The Onward Journey of Sandeep Singh as Singh Soorma with my Bro and Producer Deepak Singh. Seek Ur Blessings and support. — Sandeep Singh (@flickersingh) July 13, 2020

Talking about Singh's debut election, the prolific drag-flicker was the only sportsperson among the three fielded by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) who made it to the Haryana Assembly, as wrestlers Babita Phogat and Yogeshwar Dutt lost from Dadri and Baroda respectively in the just-concluded polls.

Sandeep Singh my biggest inspiration: Indian junior men's hockey dragflicker Mandeep Mor

Singh is the Sports & Youth affairs minister of Haryana currently.

Congratulations to all soorma team

2 years done with many positive responses from all over the world 🤩

Rest one more good news on the way

Surprise............... pic.twitter.com/P7pvkp7qIc — Sandeep Singh (@flickersingh) July 13, 2020

माननीय प्रदेश अध्यक्ष श्री सुभाष बराला जी, प्रदेश संगठन महामंत्री श्री सुरेश भट्ट जी एवं सभी सम्मानित सांसदों एवं नेताओं से चर्चा हुई। जिसमें माननीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेंद्र मोदी जी द्वारा राष्ट्र के नाम संबोधन में की गई घोषणाओं का लाभ जन जन तक पहुंचाने को लेकर बातचीत हुई। pic.twitter.com/2dpQOMKrhY — Sandeep Singh (@flickersingh) July 3, 2020

(with PTI inputs)

