Last Updated:

'Singh Soorma': Ex-Indian Hockey Captain Sandeep Announces Sequel To Taapsee-Diljit Film

BJP candidate and former Indian hockey captain Sandeep Singh won from Pehowa seat (in his debut election) in Kurukshetra district (in 2019). Read more —

Written By
Digital Desk
Soorma

BJP candidate and former Indian hockey captain Sandeep Singh who won from Pehowa seat (in his debut election) in Kurukshetra district (in 2019), on Tuesday, announced the sequel 'Singh Soorma', to Taapsee Pannu-Diljit Dosanjh's film 'Soorma' (2018). Singh defeated Congress candidate Mandeep Singh Chathha by a margin of 5,314 votes. He was among three sportspersons fielded by the BJP.

The 2018 film, 'Soorma', tells the story of Singh, a professional hockey player and former captain of the Indian national team. Singh was seriously injured after hit by an accidental gunshot on a train in 2006 but he did not give up and continued playing.

Talking about Singh's debut election, the prolific drag-flicker was the only sportsperson among the three fielded by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) who made it to the Haryana Assembly, as wrestlers Babita Phogat and Yogeshwar Dutt lost from Dadri and Baroda respectively in the just-concluded polls. 

Sandeep Singh my biggest inspiration: Indian junior men's hockey dragflicker Mandeep Mor

Singh is the Sports & Youth affairs minister of Haryana currently.

(with PTI inputs) 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
LATEST NEWS
View all