Soha Ali Khan Drops Family Photo With Saif, Kareena And Others, Captions It 'The Pride'

Soha Ali Khan recently shared a family photo on her social media. The picture featured the actress herself along with Sharmila Tagore, Saif Ali Khan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The kids of the Pataudi family were also present including Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur, and Jeh.

In the picture, the family can be seen posing for the camera after having a meal together. While Kareena held her younger son Jeh in her arms, Taimur was spotted sitting on Sharmila's lap.

However, some family members including Sara Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, and Saba Ali Khan were missing from the photo.

Sharing the post, Soha wrote, "The pride (minus a couple of cubs)"

Ibrahim Ali Khan took to his Instagram story and shared a picture with his little sister, Inaaya. In the photo, the little one can be seen feeding food to her elder brother. Captioning the photo he wrote, "My baby sis>>>>"

After the Rang De Basanti actress dropped the photo, her sister Saba also shared the same pictures along with the caption, "FaMiLia..Thank you sis for sharing the moment! See you SOON. Picture Credits: Soha n iggy respectively."

Sharmila Tagore's comeback on-screen

Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore is all set to appear in Gulmohar. She is making comeback on-screen after 12 years. The OTT movie stars Manoj Bajpayee, Suraj Sharma, Simran, and Amol Palkar among others in pivotal roles. Her last movie was Break Ke Baad.

Recently, Soha Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Saba Pataudi shared Tagore's trailer on their respective social media handles.