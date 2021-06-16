Last Updated:

Soha Ali Khan Gives Fans A Glimpse Of Kunal Kemmu's 'breakfast Of Champions'

Soha Ali Khan took to Instagram on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, to give fans a glimpse of Kunal Kemmu having a 'breakfast of champions'. Take a look.

Written By
Brandon Fernandes
Soha Ali Khan

IMAGE: SOHA ALI KHAN INSTAGRAM


Tum Mile actor Soha Ali Khan took to Instagram on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, to give fans a glimpse of Kunal Kemmu having a 'breakfast of champions'. The actor shared a video of Kunal enjoying his breakfast and penned a note. On seeing this post, fans have gone all out to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Soha Ali Khan shared a video of Kunal sitting on the dining table and having breakfast. In the video, Kemmu can be seen having pav bhaji. As he goes on to take the first bite, he realises that the food is hot and is unable to eat his morsel. Soha can be heard laughing at Kunal in the background. He is seen wearing a black sleeveless T-shirt and shorts. The video ended with Soha showing fans a glimpse of his breakfast.

Along with the video, Soha penned a note revealing details about the same. She wrote, “The breakfast of champions??? @kunalkemmu”. Take a look at Soha Ali Khan's Instagram post below.

READ | Soha Ali Khan and daughter Inaaya are a ray of sunshine twinning in yellow; see pic
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

As soon as the actor shared the post online, fans were quick enough to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice. Some of the users were left in splits after watching the video, while some were all gaga over the post. One of the users wrote, “Omg! That is yummm! Favourite”. Another user wrote, “merko bhi esa hi breakfast chahiye ab”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

READ | Soha Ali Khan shares pictures from Inaaya's graduation ceremony, calls it 'end of an era'

Earlier, Soha Ali Khan shared a couple of photos of her family celebrating her husband's birthday on her Instagram account. She posed with Kunal's sister Karishma, their parents, and their daughter Inaaya. She adorned the house and even purchased a balloon with the number 38 on it. Inaaya was dressed in green Indian attire, while Soha wore a bright pink sharara. Kunal, on the other hand, wore a casual blue T-shirt while celebrating his birthday. She wrote, "Posed, unposed, reposed and exposed". As soon as Soha shared pictures from Kunal's birthday, fans wrote all things nice in the comment section. Take a look.

READ | Soha Ali Khan pens note as daughter moves to 'big school', says 'our Inni is growing'
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

Image: Soha Ali Khan Instagram

READ | Soha Ali Khan shares a picture of her 'all dressed up' for planting but 'no place to grow'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT