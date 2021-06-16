Soha Ali Khan Gives Fans A Glimpse Of Kunal Kemmu's 'breakfast Of Champions'

Tum Mile actor Soha Ali Khan took to Instagram on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, to give fans a glimpse of Kunal Kemmu having a 'breakfast of champions'. The actor shared a video of Kunal enjoying his breakfast and penned a note. On seeing this post, fans have gone all out to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Soha Ali Khan shared a video of Kunal sitting on the dining table and having breakfast. In the video, Kemmu can be seen having pav bhaji. As he goes on to take the first bite, he realises that the food is hot and is unable to eat his morsel. Soha can be heard laughing at Kunal in the background. He is seen wearing a black sleeveless T-shirt and shorts. The video ended with Soha showing fans a glimpse of his breakfast.

Along with the video, Soha penned a note revealing details about the same. She wrote, “The breakfast of champions??? @kunalkemmu”. Take a look at Soha Ali Khan's Instagram post below.

As soon as the actor shared the post online, fans were quick enough to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice. Some of the users were left in splits after watching the video, while some were all gaga over the post. One of the users wrote, “Omg! That is yummm! Favourite”. Another user wrote, “merko bhi esa hi breakfast chahiye ab”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Earlier, Soha Ali Khan shared a couple of photos of her family celebrating her husband's birthday on her Instagram account. She posed with Kunal's sister Karishma, their parents, and their daughter Inaaya. She adorned the house and even purchased a balloon with the number 38 on it. Inaaya was dressed in green Indian attire, while Soha wore a bright pink sharara. Kunal, on the other hand, wore a casual blue T-shirt while celebrating his birthday. She wrote, "Posed, unposed, reposed and exposed". As soon as Soha shared pictures from Kunal's birthday, fans wrote all things nice in the comment section. Take a look.

Image: Soha Ali Khan Instagram

