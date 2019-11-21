Soha Ali Khan: Here Are A Few Best Co-stars Of The 'Tum Mile' Actor

Soha Ali Khan is the youngest daughter of Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan. She has done several films in Bollywood and is best known for her roles in Rang De Basanti (2006) and Tum Mile (2009). She recently made news for making it to the launch event of the Voot Kids App. Over the years, we have seen her in many different movies in many prominent roles. Here are a few of her best co-stars.

Kunal Kemmu

Soha Ali Khan met her husband, Kunal, on the sets of their 2009 comedy film, Dhoondte Reh Jaoge. Initially, the two actors hit it off as friends, but with time, they grew closer to each other. Finally, they got married in 2015. Kunal and Soha also worked in the film 99, which was released in 2009. Both the star shares a great onscreen and off-screen relationship, which makes Kunal Kemmu one of the best co-stars she has worked with.

Shahid Kapoor

She was seen with Shahid Kapoor in the Dil Maange More!!!. In this movie, we see Soha Ali Khan in a romantic role opposite Shahid Kapoor. Both shared quite a time together on the screen. In this movie, Ayesha Takia and Tulip Joshi were also seen alongside Soha Ali Khan.

R. Madhavan

She was seen in two movies alongside R. Madhavan. They both were seen together in Mumbai Meri Jaan and Rang De Basanti. In the movie Rang De Basanti, both R. Madhavan and Soha Ali Khan are seen in a romantic role. They even got married in the movie but in a tragic crash, R. Madhavan dies which makes Soha join the other lead roles of the movie. In the movie Mumbai Meri Jaan, they were a part of a story of five people who were affected by the 2006 local train bomb blasts. This movie was not a hit at the box office. R. Madhavan, however, is popularly considered to be one of the best co-actors she has worked with.

