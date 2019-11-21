The Debate
Soha Ali Khan: A List Of Movies She Has Acted In Since Her Debut In 2004

Bollywood News

Soha Ali Khan is a popular Bollywood actor and sister of megastar Saif Ali Khan; here's a list of the number movies she has acted in so far

Written By Aishwarya Rai | Mumbai | Updated On:
Soha ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan is the daughter of veteran Bollywood actress Sharmila Tagore and former skipper of the Indian Cricket team, Mansoor Ali Khan. Soha Ali Khan is amidst few highly educated actors in Bollywood. She is an alumnus of prestigious Institutes like Oxford University and the London School of Economics. Soha holds a master's degree in International relations. Even after attaining such high education, she chose to follow the footsteps of her mother, Sharmila Tagore, and chose to make a career in the Hindi Film Industry. Take a look at the list of films Soha Ali Khan has acted in.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

List of films Soha Ali Khan has acted in so far

YEAR MOVIES
2004

Dil Maange More
2005

Pyaar Mein Twist
2005

Shaadi No 1
2006

Rang De Basanti 
2006

Ahista Ahista
2007

Khoya Khoya Chand
2008 Mumbai Meri Jaan
2008 Dil Kabaddi
2009 Dhondhte Reh Jaoge
2009 99
2009 Tum Mile
2009 Meridian Lines 
2010 Mumbai Cutting
2010 Tera Kya Hoga Johnny
2011 Soundtrack
2013 Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster Returns
2013 Go Goa Gone
2013 War Chod Na Yaar
2014 Mr Joe Bhi Carvalho
2014 Chaarfutiya Chhokre
2016 31st October
2016 Ghayal Once Again
2018 Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3

Soha Ali Khan made her acting debut opposite Shahid Kapoor in Dil Maange More. Since then, she has acted in several movies. However, some of Soha's most memorable performances have been in films like Rang De Basanti, Tum Mile, and Ghayal Once Again. In fact, Soha won few awards in the category of best-supporting actor female for her impressive portrayal as Sonia in Rang De Basanti, which was released in 2006.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Soha Ali Khan is married to Kalank actor Kunal Kemmu. She's a doting mother to her little munchkin, Inaaya Keemu. Soha is also highly active when it comes to social issues. The star doesn't shy away from voicing herself and standing up for the right cause.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Published:
