Soha Ali Khan: A List Of Movies She Has Acted In Since Her Debut In 2004

Soha Ali Khan is the daughter of veteran Bollywood actress Sharmila Tagore and former skipper of the Indian Cricket team, Mansoor Ali Khan. Soha Ali Khan is amidst few highly educated actors in Bollywood. She is an alumnus of prestigious Institutes like Oxford University and the London School of Economics. Soha holds a master's degree in International relations. Even after attaining such high education, she chose to follow the footsteps of her mother, Sharmila Tagore, and chose to make a career in the Hindi Film Industry. Take a look at the list of films Soha Ali Khan has acted in.

List of films Soha Ali Khan has acted in so far

YEAR MOVIES 2004 Dil Maange More 2005 Pyaar Mein Twist 2005 Shaadi No 1 2006 Rang De Basanti 2006 Ahista Ahista 2007 Khoya Khoya Chand 2008 Mumbai Meri Jaan 2008 Dil Kabaddi 2009 Dhondhte Reh Jaoge 2009 99 2009 Tum Mile 2009 Meridian Lines 2010 Mumbai Cutting 2010 Tera Kya Hoga Johnny 2011 Soundtrack 2013 Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster Returns 2013 Go Goa Gone 2013 War Chod Na Yaar 2014 Mr Joe Bhi Carvalho 2014 Chaarfutiya Chhokre 2016 31st October 2016 Ghayal Once Again 2018 Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3

Soha Ali Khan made her acting debut opposite Shahid Kapoor in Dil Maange More. Since then, she has acted in several movies. However, some of Soha's most memorable performances have been in films like Rang De Basanti, Tum Mile, and Ghayal Once Again. In fact, Soha won few awards in the category of best-supporting actor female for her impressive portrayal as Sonia in Rang De Basanti, which was released in 2006.

Soha Ali Khan is married to Kalank actor Kunal Kemmu. She's a doting mother to her little munchkin, Inaaya Keemu. Soha is also highly active when it comes to social issues. The star doesn't shy away from voicing herself and standing up for the right cause.

