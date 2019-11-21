Soha Ali Khan: A List Of Movies She Has Acted In Since Her Debut In 2004

Soha Ali Khan is the daughter of veteran Bollywood actress Sharmila Tagore and former skipper of the Indian Cricket team, Mansoor Ali Khan. Soha Ali Khan is amidst few highly educated actors in Bollywood. She is an alumnus of prestigious Institutes like Oxford University and the London School of Economics. Soha holds a master's degree in International relations. Even after attaining such high education, she chose to follow the footsteps of her mother, Sharmila Tagore, and chose to make a career in the Hindi Film Industry. Take a look at the list of films Soha Ali Khan has acted in.
|YEAR
|MOVIES
|2004
|
Dil Maange More
|2005
|
Pyaar Mein Twist
|2005
|
Shaadi No 1
|2006
|
Rang De Basanti
|2006
|
Ahista Ahista
|2007
|
Khoya Khoya Chand
|2008
|Mumbai Meri Jaan
|2008
|Dil Kabaddi
|2009
|Dhondhte Reh Jaoge
|2009
|99
|2009
|Tum Mile
|2009
|Meridian Lines
|2010
|Mumbai Cutting
|2010
|Tera Kya Hoga Johnny
|2011
|Soundtrack
|2013
|Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster Returns
|2013
|Go Goa Gone
|2013
|War Chod Na Yaar
|2014
|Mr Joe Bhi Carvalho
|2014
|Chaarfutiya Chhokre
|2016
|31st October
|2016
|Ghayal Once Again
|2018
|Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3
Soha Ali Khan made her acting debut opposite Shahid Kapoor in Dil Maange More. Since then, she has acted in several movies. However, some of Soha's most memorable performances have been in films like Rang De Basanti, Tum Mile, and Ghayal Once Again. In fact, Soha won few awards in the category of best-supporting actor female for her impressive portrayal as Sonia in Rang De Basanti, which was released in 2006.
Soha Ali Khan is married to Kalank actor Kunal Kemmu. She's a doting mother to her little munchkin, Inaaya Keemu. Soha is also highly active when it comes to social issues. The star doesn't shy away from voicing herself and standing up for the right cause.
