Soha Ali Khan With Daughter Inaaya Remembers Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi; Posts Beautiful Pic

Soha Ali Khan along with husband Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya are currently on a holiday at the Pataudi Palace. Sharing a beautiful picture, Soha and Inaaya were captured in front of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's grave offering prayers. She captioned it saying, "Wish you were here".

In 2018, Soha Ali Khan during the launch of her book 'The Perils of Being Moderately Famous', said, "I've always thought Abba's story should be told. Even when he was alive I would often ask him if he was going to write an autobiography. 'The truth can never be told,' he liked to say mysteriously, 'and I will not lie.' I soon gave up trying to figure out what he meant - he liked to speak in code - I suspect in order to deter conversation as much as possible, except for the very persistent. I did not persist then but after he passed away I have learnt so much more about him-from obituaries, personal stories, letters written to my mother from friends, colleagues and admirers. I have wallowed in those words of tribute and praise and felt privileged to be loved so dearly by one loved dearly by so many."

Talking to a leading daily in 2018, Soha said that she shared a 'good relationship' with her father. "We enjoyed each other’s company immensely. We went on holidays together. He would help me with my school debates, speeches (especially since he was a good orator), homework, and my visa application. I always thought he was the coolest person in the world and I was so lucky to be loved by someone who himself was loved by so many people," Soha was quoted saying.

