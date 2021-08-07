Soha Ali Khan's Daughter Inaaya Takes Her 'first Step' To 'big School'; See Pics

Bollywood actor Soha Ali Khan took to her verified Instagram handle and gave a sneak peek of her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu taking her first step in a "big school." In the picture, Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya can be seen climbing the stairs of her school. Sharing the adorable picture, Soha penned a simple note.

Soha Ali Khan gives a glimpse of her daughter Inaaya's first step in "big school"

In the picture, Inaaya can be seen dressed in a yellow dress and pink sandals. Her hair is tied up in a ponytail. Her face was not visible in the picture as her back was towards the camera. Sharing the picture, Soha Ali Khan penned, "Taking the first step - literally and metaphorically. '#alwaysascending' '#big school.'"

As soon as the picture was up on the internet, many fans and followers showered love by dropping hearts and heart-eyed face emoticons. Soha Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan was also quick to react to the latest post which has garnered more than 51k likes within just seven hours. She commented, "Mahsha'Allah My jaan is growing up...!" A fan commented, "Blink n they r in 10th standard," while another one wrote, "all the best to her." A netizen chipped in, "Lots of love and blessings to her." Another one added, "amazing" with several hearts.

Soha Ali Khan is an avid Instagrammer as she frequently treats her fans and followers with snaps featuring herself and her daughter, Inaaya. Recently, the Tum Mile actor dropped a throwback picture from her childhood taking a trip down memory lane. In the picture, she can be seen posing with her classmates. As for the caption, she wrote, "As my daughter starts big school for the first time this week I dig up old photographs and take a trip down memory lane. School may be out for me but the memories last a lifetime. I recognise that a basic primary school education may be a universal human right but is still denied to over 10 million girls in India who are at risk of never returning to school."

In July, Soha shared a video where Inaaya can be seen with her father and actor Kunal Kemmu. In the video, the father-daughter duo can be seen dancing at 6.30 am. She captioned the post as, "Just another 6:30 am in our home! @kunalkemmu #wakeandshake #fatherhood."

IMAGE: SOHA ALI KHAN'S INSTAGRAM

