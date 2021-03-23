Sona Mohapatra's Documentary 'Shut Up Sona' Wins The National Film Award For Best Editing

Indian singer Sona Mohapatra's feisty documentary Shut Up Sona received the National Film Award for its editing by Arjun Gowrisariya. The awards were announced on Monday, March 22, 2021, in an event organised by the Directorate of Film Festivals. Sona Mohapatra's Shut Up Sona came out in 2019.

Shut Up Sona receives the National Film Award

Sona Mohapatra recently took to her Twitter handle to share the news of her film winning the National Film Award 2019 for Best Editing. The Bhara singer wrote that her film #ShutUpSona which was directed by Deepti Gupta just won the National Film Awards 2019 for the Best Editing by Arjun Gowrisariya. She then mentioned how Arjun worked with 300 hours of footage from across India that contained loads of music and featured the protagonist. She then mentioned that it is not an easy task to edit and wrote that Arjun "did not even stop to take a breath".

Along with her fans, several celebrities also reacted to the post. The head of Godrej India Culture Lab, Parmesh Shahani commented, 'Wow!!! Brilliant. Congrats @sonamohapatra @DeeptiCam and the entire team'. National award-winning director, Nila Madhab Panda commented 'Congratulations sona. Arjun is one of the finest editor I know. Eagerly waiting to see the film'.

Director Deepti Gupta also took to her Twitter handle to share the news. The director tweeted a picture of editor Arjun Gowrisariya while praising him. She wrote 'SHUT UP SONA wins a national Award for Editing, for Arjun!!! Yay!'.

SHUT UP SONA wins a national Award for Editing, for Arjun!!! Yay! pic.twitter.com/5xacXzmQyz — deepti gupta (@DeeptiCam) March 22, 2021

Details about Shut Up Sona

The documentary Shut Up Sona is a feisty female singer's take for equal space in Indian society. The film follows the events of Sona Mohapatra's 2018 controversy. The film is directed by Deepti Gupta and came out in 2019.

National Awards 2019

The 67th National Film Awards were declared on Monday evening, March 22, 2021. The National Awards 2019 for the Best Film was bagged by Marakkar, a Malayalam-language film. The best Popular film was a Telugu-language film Maharshi while the award for Best Direction was given to Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan for Bahattar Hoorain. Manoj Bajpayee and Dhanush wone the award for Best Actor for Bhonsle and Asuran respectively while the award for the Best Actress was bagged by Kangana Ranaut for her performance in Manikarnika and Panga.

Promo Image Source: Sona Mohapatra's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.