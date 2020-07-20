Sonakshi Sinha-Alia Bhatt's Friendship: 5 Instances That Prove Their Special Bond

Sonakshi Sinha made her debut in 2010 with the film Dabangg. After that, she went on to do many diverse roles and was seen in movies of various genres. One of Sonakshi Sinha's contemporary artists, Alia Bhatt is also known for portraying complex roles and has gained much critical and commercial success in most of her films. She made her debut in 2012 with Student of the Year. It is not a secret that both the actors are very good friends and also admire each other a lot. Let's take a look back at their friendship and what they have said about each other on various occasions:

1. Alia's Kalank Post

Alia Bhatt shared a post that featured only Sonakshi Sinha in the poster of their movie Kalank. Alia also put a lovely caption next to the picture, which said, ''The one who holds the family together. Presenting the beautiful (@) Sonakshi Sinha as Satya (heart emoji)''.

2. When Sonakshi spoke about Alia's work

In an interview with a magazine, Sonakshi talked about why she admired Alia Bhatt so much. Sonakshi said that Alia had carved a niche for herself in the movie industry in a very little time and mentioned she found Alia to be very brave. She also mentioned she was in love with Alia's work.

3. Alia's tweet

Sonakshi Sinha had recently posted an initiative through which COVID-19 relief funds would be collected and distributed to those affected. Alia Bhatt was one of the first Bollywood celebs to share the post and mention how greatan initiative it was. Alia wrote, ''So proud of you (@) Sonakshi Sinha! Guys, support the cause, bid for good''.

4. Sonakshi & Alia on the sets of Kalank

In a candid interview with a media portal, Sonakshi mentioned how she fed off of Alia Bhatt's energy to give a wonderful performance. Sonakshi spoke about how she wanted to perform well as Alia was a very good actor. She also mentioned that she knew Alia since childhood days.

5. Sonakshi Sinha backs Alia Bhatt’s initiative

Alia Bhatt had started a campaign that was aimed at sustainable fashion. The campaign was called Mi Wardrobe is Su Wardrobe. Sonakshi helped Alia out by pledging to be a part of that campaign and got herself enrolled in the campaign.

