Sonakshi Sinha Blushes As She Poses Cozily With Rumoured Boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal

Why you're reading this: Speculations about a romantic relationship between Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have been circulating recently. However, neither Sonakshi Sinha nor Zaheer Iqbal has officially confirmed or denied their alleged relationship, leaving fans puzzled about the true nature of their connection. The couple's ambiguous appearances have only added to the mystery and speculation surrounding their status..

What sparked the rumours?

While attending an event together, Sonakshi and Zaheer posed together for the shutterbugs. They appeared to have coordinated their outfits, as the pair wore black. While Sonakshi wore a black shirt with a pair of leggings and matching shoes, Zaheer wore a black T-shirt with matching trousers.

(Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal in coordinated outfits at an events | Image: Varinder Chawla)

Sonakshi Sinha tells Zaheer Iqbal to stand aside during photoshoot

The Dabangg actress was also in attendance at the star-studded wedding reception of Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi. During one of their photoshoots, actress Huma Qureshi also stood beside them. As Zaheer positioned himself next to her, Sonakshi signalled him to stand next to Huma.

(Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi and Zaheer Iqbal posing together at an event | Image: Varinder Chawla)

Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha share a known friendship that has existed for a significant period of time. Both the actresses were also a part of Double XL (2022), which focused on the friendship between two women after facing mutual struggles with societal expectations surrounding body image.

It’s still not clear what Zaheer and Sonakshi’s latest outing means, but netizens were quick to notice the disparity. The rumours surrounding their relationship first emerged last year following the release of Double XL. In the film, Zaheer appeared as the love interest of Sonakshi.

Meanwhile…

Sonakshi Sinha recently played the role of a cop in the web series Dahaad. She was seen alongside Vijay Varma, Sohum Shah, Gulshan Devaiah, and others. Zaheer, on the other hand, last appeared in Double XL.