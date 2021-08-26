Sonakshi Sinha Gets Marriage Proposal From Fan During AMA Session; See Her Reply

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha recently took to her official Instagram handle and did an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session with her fans and followers. The actor, who is known for expertly fielding awkward questions that come her way, has yet again dodged such questions with hilarious replies. Several fans asked her to shared her feet's photos, while others wished to see her in a bikini. Take a look at Sinha's funny responses to her fans' awkward questions.

Sonakshi Sinha starts AMA session on Instagram

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Sonakshi Sinha interacted with her fans and followers as she held an AMA session. One fan, who grabbed everyone's attention was the one who proposed marriage to her. She wittily answered, "Currently not accepting proposals on Instagram." Yet another fan asked about her whereabouts and wrote, "What have you been doing off late?? You’re looking absolutely gorgeous." The actor revealed her body clock is currently in European time, due to her night filming schedule.

A fan asked her, "Kya khau jo weightloss ho jaae (what should I eat to lose some weight)," to which she responded, "Hawa khaiye ap! Hmmmm (Eat air)." Another fan asked her to post pictures of her feet, to which she simply penned, "nope." A netizen wished her to see her 'bikini pics,' however, she smartly posted a picture of a bikini.

In 2020, the Dabangg star had quit Twitter after being constantly attacked by trolls. She took to Instagram and penned a long note updating her fans on the same. Sonakshi wrote, "How I got myself off Twitter and away from the negativity. Some people are celebrating like they won something… I'm happy for you, tumhe laga raha hai na… lagne do, kisi ko koi farak nahi padh raha (I am happy that you feel this way. Continue feeling like that, nobody cares)."

The Bhuj: The Pride of India actor added, "But let’s face it, I’ve cut the direct source of insult and abuse in my life. I've taken away YOUR power to be able to say whatever it is that you want to me, my family and my friends. I've taken away that access you had to me, that I had given you so trustingly. So there's only one winner here. Me."

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Sinha recently appeared in Bhuj: The Pride of India, alongside Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi. She will next feature in Kakuda. The film also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem.

(IMAGE CREDITS: SONAKSHI SINHA'S INSTAGRAM)