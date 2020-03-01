Sonakshi Sinha's Suited Outfits Make Her True 'boss Lady' | See Pics

Sonakshi Sinha started her career with the fashion industry. She was a costume designer and has designed costumes for films such as Mera Dil Leke Dekho in 2005, before making her Bollywood debut in 2010. Sonakshi Sinha also wishes to start her own clothing brand, a way to stay even more connected to fashion. The Dabangg actor is popular on social media with 18.8 million followers on Instagram. Let's take a look at the 'boss lady' Sonakshi Sinha's suited up looks.

Solid colour ensembles

Here, Sonakshi Sinha sported a clean white suit jacket with similar design bell bottoms. Inside the long jacket, the Rowdy Rathore actor paired a sweetheart neckline top. With minimal accessories, Sonakshi opted for nude-pink smokey eyes and same coloured lipstick.

During her Dubai tour, Sonakshi Sinha went for another suit piece outfit. The suited look was donned with a similar colour skirt. For glam, Sonakshi left her straight hair open and wore smokey eye makeup.

During the Mission Mangal promotional tour, Sonakshi Sinha looked stunning in a glamorous suit piece. The orange outfit was sported with a netted bralette. The Noor actor's suit jacket had puffy sleeves.

Printed Suits

Here, Sonakshi Sinha stunned in a chequered co-ord suit. The outfit was paired with a black crop top. However, Sonakshi Sinha's yellow-tinted glasses took away all the attention.

Sonakshi Sinha named this look, 'Black and Gold'. The suit-piece was donned with a white scarf-tie. Take look at the Tevar actor's stunning earrings.

