'It Never Bothered Us': Sonakshi Sinha Reacts To The Link-up Rumours With Shahid Kapoor

Sonakshi Sinha and Shahid Kapoor who worked in 2013's romantic action film 'R Rajkumar', got the tongues wagging about their link-up in the past. Speaking to an entertainment portal, Sinha addressed the old rumours when there were speculations about them dating and said that it never bothered her.

She revealed that Shahid and she are 'good friends even today'. Sonakshi said that she sometimes feel that people start a rumour because they don't have things to talk about and she finds it funny. She concluded by saying that they used to laugh it off then, as it never bothered them.

Talking about her relationship status and getting married, Sinha revealed that her family doesn't pressurize her as she is busy and enjoying her work currently. "And I have to find a boy, only then I can get married," Sinha concluded.

Meanwhile, Sonakshi Sinha has taken the internet by storm with her artworks amid lockdown. While most of her contemporaries are making use of their quarantine time to brush up their culinary skills, Sinha is putting her artistic skills to test by channelling the inner artist. Recently, her Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi co-star Diana Penty also took to social media to compliment Sinha for her exquisite artwork by calling it 'gold'.

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha was last seen alongside Salman Khan in the third instalment of her superhit Dabangg franchise, titled Dabangg 3. The film released last year in December and starred Kichcha Sudeep, Saiee Manjrekar and Arbaaz Khan in the key roles as well.

However, the action-comedy received a mixed reaction from the audience as well as film critics. Sinha will next be seen sharing the screen space with her Son Of Sardar co-star Ajay Devgn yet again in their upcoming film titled Bhuj: The Pride of India. The film is set to hit the box office on August 14, 2020, in the Independence Day week.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.