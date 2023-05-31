Sonakshi Sinha Shares Photos Of Her Luxurious, Sea-facing Mumbai Apartment

Sonakshi Sinha recently bought a new house in Mumbai. She took to social media and shared a series of photos of her new abode. Her high-rise flat offered a picturesque view of the Mumbai sea.

In the photos, the Dahaad actress could be seen posing inside her living room. Her sofas and other furniture were covered with transparent plastic wrappers, implying that work is ongoing. She wore a black T-shirt paired with matching jeggings and a baseball cap. In another photo, she was seen arranging items in her new apartment. Captioning the photos, she wrote, "Adulting - HARD !!!!!! Head is swirling with plants and pots and lights and mattresses and plates and cushions and chairs and tables, forks and spoons, sinks and bins..... AAAARGH !!!!! Doing up a house is NOT easy !!!!!!" Take a look at the photos below.

Sonakshi Sinha gives a glimpse from her high-rise sea-facing apartment (Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram)

As soon as the actress shared the post about the new home, several celebrities congratulated her. The list included Huma Qureshi, Namrata Soni, Ruhee Dosani, and Raghavendra Mahat among others. Huma penned, "Welcome to the other side." Saqib Saleem wrote, "Very proud of you Sona. What a lovely space." While Ruhee wrote, "Congratulations," Namrata dropped red hearts in the comments section.

Sonakshi Sinha on Dahaad sucess

Sonakshi Sinha played the role of Anjali Bharti in her latest show Dahaad. She essayed the role of a cop trying to solve a series of murders. The crime thriller was received well by the fans. In an interview with PTI, the actress opened up on Dahaad's success. She said that she reached a good place after spending 13 years in the industry. She further added that she has learned everything on the job with the people she has worked with and the roles she had done.

The actress also said that it's a good time for a woman to be an actor in the industry as great characters are being written. Expressing her happiness about the success of her show, she said, "It’s like my debut has happened all over again. I’m getting so many messages and calls from people I haven’t spoken to in a year or so. It’s truly overwhelming, it’s been so good. Even my family loves the show."