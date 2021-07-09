Sonakshi Sinha Starts House Of Creativity With Brothers For Budding Artists

Actress Sonakshi Sinha has teamed up with her brothers Luv and Kush Sinha and launched a platform to allow budding artists to showcase their talent in painting. The trio has started House of Creativity where they will give a chance to selected Indian artists from all over the world to showcase their artwork so that they get fame and recognition. For the uninitiated, Sonakshi has been drawing since she was a child and has continued her creative work despite her role as a popular actress and popular character.

Sonakshi Sinha launches House of Creativity

The House of Creativity is a database of artworks featuring every artistic approach and at the heart of it, Sonakshi Sinha's new initiative will focus on the Indian artistic community and give space to homegrown talent. Sinha's artwork is featured on their website and the prices range from INR 400,000 to INR 23,000. Sonakshi and her siblings' initiative comes as a special gift to their parents, veteran actor Shatrughan Singh and Poonam Sinha on their 41st wedding anniversary. With a choice team of experts behind the screen and a handpicked, ever-fresh selection of emerging Indian artists from across the world, House of Creativity (HOC) is the first of its kind for many reasons.

The actress even took to her Instagram and shared a beautiful video while giving a glimpse into her art works. While adding vibrant colours to a blank canvas, the actress spoke about the initiative and how this will prove to be a boon for the budding artists, established ones, or the ones who have just started painting to showcase their talents and artwork while making it more far-reaching. HOC will delight and educate art connoisseurs, advise and enrich new art collectors and above all, display an ever-fresh online art collection for everybody. Meanwhile, on the work front, the Kalank actress is likely to be seen subsequent in Bhuj: The Pleasure Of India alongside Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt amongst others.

