Sonakshi Sinha Supports Sonu Sood's Message, Urges 'People In Power' To Think Over It

Bollywood celebrities and content creators are promoting the need for raising awareness related to the surge in COVID-19 cases in India. Simmba actor Sonu Sood, whose acts of social kindness became widely known during the pandemic, has introduced a new message with a brand new goal to ensure the welfare of the students of India. He addressed the Government and any other people with a greater position to consider funding the education of children who have lost their parents.

Dabangg actor Sonakshi Sinha agreed with the idea and shared Sonu's video with her 19.3 million followers. "People in 'Power' please socho aur samjho, think and understand", she wrote. She praised writing "Massive Respect (for) Sonu Sood" and added clapping emojis

Sonakshi Sinha praises Sonu Sood for his "free education" message

Varun Dhawan too took to his Instagram account to share Sonu Sood's powerful and thoughtful message. He put a simple praying hands emoji for Sonu Sood. Sonu Sood's co-star from Sheesha, Neha Dhupia too shared his Instagram post on her Instagram profile giving strong support to his initiative. She added a praying hands emoji, hands raised emoji and a red heart for Sood in her caption.

Varun Dhawan and Neha Dhupia support Sonu Sood's video

Sonu Sood posted the video on April 29, 2021, urging fans to support those who have lost loved ones during the pandemic. Especially, those children who lost their parents and were financially dependent on them. "I always think about their future, which is very important", he said. "I would like to request the Government, be it State Government or the Central Government or any institution who would like to help, to consider funding the education of these students".

He added that the students deserve to get an education regardless of their current level of studies or choice of institution, "The children's education right from school to college, whether they study in public or private schools, their education should be totally free of cost". "Whether they want to study in their preferred field of education, even if its engineering, medical or any course, their education should be free of cost". "This must be made into a rule so that all the families and children who have lost their parents due to COVID can have a safe future", he said. Sood signed off the video by once again requesting influential people to raise their voice and make the education of kids, orphaned due to COVID, totally free.

