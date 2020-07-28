Sonakshi Sinha Takes On Cyber Bullying Through A New Initiative, Says 'Ab Bas!!'

Sonakshi Sinha recently announced her new initiative to stand up against cyberbullying on Instagram called 'Ab Bas! Mission Josh". She shared a picture on her story that featured what the actor thought about cyberbullying and also how she thought it was about time. Sonakshi also mentioned that she would help out her fans and followers in the fight against trolls. Take a look at Sonakshi's post and the initiative taken by the actor to battle cyberbullying.

Sonakshi Sinha's Post

Pic Credit: Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha recently shared a picture with text on her Instagram story. The long text shared by the actor started out by praising social media platforms and the opportunity they create for artists. However, then she mentioned that for a while, much like the pandemic, a phenomenon was plaguing these platforms. The plague was cyberbullying and trolling from accounts that had a questionable identity.

Sonakshi wrote that it was high time now that people stopped letting trolls 'feed off our energies' and mentioned that 'it's time to put a full stop to cyberbullying and trolling' She then asked her followers to watch her in 'conversation with experts from various fields to understand how' her followers 'can unveil these nameless and faceless tormentors' Sonakshi further wrote - Together we will understand the real extent of this menace and how we can not only stop them but even initiate legal action against them'.

Sonakshi also shared a few posts on her account that mentioned the same thing. The post talked about 'Full Stop To Cyber-Bullying' and featured more about her campaign. Sonakshi wrote - AB BAS It's time to put a full stop to cyberbullying and trolling .Watch me in conversation with experts from various fields to understand what steps can we take against these nameless and faceless tormentors. First episode airs tomorrow where I'll be speaking to Special IGP of Maharashtra Police Shri Pratap Dighavkar and cyber crime investigator. In the post, Sonakshi also mentioned how she had also been subjected to cyberbullying many times, the actor has also restricted comments on IG. Take a look at her post:

Promo Pic Credit: Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram

