Sonakshi Sinha’s Movies Where She Played Caring And Empathetic Characters

Sonakshi Sinha, daughter of popular Bollywood actor Shatrughan Sinha, is herself one of the A-listed actors in Bollywood today. Sonakshi Sinha entered the Bollywood industry with Dabangg (2010), alongside Salman Khan, and hasn’t looked back since. Having spent a decade in the entertainment industry, Sonakshi Sinha has played many different types of characters. Here are the movies where Sonakshi Sinha played the character of a caring and empathetic woman. Read ahead to know more-

Sonakshi Sinha’s caring and empathetic characters

Dabangg 2 (2012) and Dabangg 3 (2019)

In Dabangg 2 and Dabangg 3, Sonakshi Sinha played the character of Rajjo, Chulbul Panday’s (Salman Khan) wife. In both the movies, she played the character of a caring and a loving, family-oriented Indian woman who would take care of her father-in-law, brother-in-law, and her child, while her husband fights the bad guys to make the world a better place to live.

Dabangg 2 and Dabangg 3 are Arbaaz Khan and Prabhu Deva’s directorial, respectively. In Dabangg 2, Prakash Raj played the lead antagonist, while in Dabangg 3, South superstar Sudeep played the antagonist.

The plot of Dabangg 2 revolves around Chulbul Pandey who invites new trouble when he kills the brother of a notorious politician and the former swears to wreak havoc in his life.

The plot of Dabangg 3 revolves around Chulbul Panday’s deadly encounter with the enemy from his past.

Kalank (2019)

In Kalank, Sonakshi Sinha played the character of Satya Chaudhry, the first wife of Dev Chaudhry. She played the character of the most caring woman in the movie as she gets her husband married to someone else when she comes to know that she is going to die. In the fear of her husband becoming all alone after her death, she makes sure to get him married before she dies, despite it being the most difficult choice to make in her life.

Kalank is an Abhishek Varman directorial, starring Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, and Aditya Roy Kapur as the lead characters.

The plot of the film revolves around the lives of six people that get entangled one day.

Mission Mangal (2019)

In Mission Mangal, Sonakshi Sinha played the character of Ekta Gandhi who is a Propulsion Control Expert. Despite being the youngest one from the lot, Sonakshi Sinha cares about their mission of reaching Mars just like any other. She drops the opportunity of working abroad even at better pay and position just because she cares about her country and loved ones. She feels like if she has the potential to achieve great success, she would prefer to do it in and for her country.

Mission Mangal is a Jagan Shakti directorial starring Sonakshi Sinha, Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, and Kriti Khulhari as lead characters.

The plot of the film revolves around the true events that took place at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) while the mission of reaching Mars with the least money required was on.

